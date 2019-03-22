medindia
Very Few Smartphone Apps Help Kidney Disease Patients Manage Their Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 22, 2019
Very few smartphone apps related to chronic kidney disease are found to be effective and highly rated by both patients and physicians, reports a new study.
Patient ratings of smartphone apps related to managing kidney disease correlated poorly with both physician ratings and consumer ratings.

Very few apps related to helping patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) manage their disease were highly rated by both patients and kidney specialists in a study appearing in an upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN). Additional efforts are needed to create apps that are viewed as beneficial by both patients and their doctors.

Nearly every aspect of the treatment of CKD relies heavily on the active participation of patients in their own care. Tasks that patients must manage at home include self-monitoring of blood pressure, following a strict diet, and maintaining a precise medication regimen.

Smartphone apps are an accessible way of helping patients take an active role in managing CKD; however, patients and doctors approach the disease from completely different perspectives. Karandeep Singh, MD, MMSc (University of Michigan) and his colleagues designed a study to measure the quality, usability, and safety of 28 top-performing CKD apps on the iOS and Android app stores from the perspective of both CKD patients and kidney specialists. Two CKD patients and 3 nephrologists performed the evaluations.

The team found that patients' opinions of app quality were quite different from those of doctors. Both patients and nephrologists identified a handful of apps as high quality for specific functionality, but only one app was identified as being of high quality overall by both groups.

Not only did patient evaluations of app quality correlate poorly with physician ratings, but they also correlated poorly with consumer ratings from iOS and Android app stores. In other words, even if an app is rated 5 stars and deemed to be useful by kidney doctors, it may not be viewed favorably by patients with CKD.

"If nephrology organizations are considering endorsing or recommending apps for patients to use, they should seek patient input in the process because there is no good substitute for patient opinion," said Dr. Singh.

In an accompanying editorial, Joel Topf, MD (Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine) and Swapnil Hiremath, MD, MPH (University of Ottawa) asked, "What is the way forward, given the state of the medical-app world? We argue that it should be perceived as an opportunity rather than a debacle."

In an accompanying Patient Voice editorial, Dale Rogers noted that he and other patients want apps that offer clear, concise controls with an intuitive interface and helpful feedback in plain language. "Developers need to collaborate with kidney consumers and design apps that work for both nephrologists and patients," he wrote. "Patients add value, help define the product, and when a usable app arrives, patients themselves will try the updates."

Source: Eurekalert

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease

A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Common Heartburn Medications Tied to Chronic Kidney Disease

Common drugs prescribed to treat heartburn, ulcers, and acid reflux are associated with an increased risk for developing chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.

Passive Smoking can Increase Kidney Disease Risk

Exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking) can raise the chances of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which leads to renal failure, finds a new study.

Sugar-sweetened Beverage can Put You at a Higher Kidney Disease Risk

Higher consumption of soda, sweetened fruit drinks, and water are associated with an increased risk of developing kidney disease. Few U.S. cities have successfully reduced sugar sweetened beverage (SSB) consumption via taxation.

Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

