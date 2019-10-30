medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Very Few Pregnant Women Take Antidepressants: Study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 30, 2019 at 6:27 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antidepressant usage among pregnant women fallen by more than 33 per cent since 2011, says a new study carried out by the National Centre for Register-based Research and the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University.
Very Few Pregnant Women Take Antidepressants: Study
Very Few Pregnant Women Take Antidepressants: Study

A pregnancy is not always a happy event and as many as 10-15 per cent of pregnant women in Denmark have depressive symptoms. Despite years of critical focus on the side effects of antidepressants in the healthcare system, consumption of antidepressants by pregnant women actually increased drastically during the period 1997 to 2011.

Show Full Article


The decrease in the use of ADs after 2011 was mainly driven by a decrease in the prescribing of serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and in particular citalopram, the main type of SSRI used in Denmark, explains Postdoc Julie Werenberg Dreier from the National Centre for Register-based Research at Aarhus University.

"Research from Denmark and other countries has documented a striking increase in the use of antidepressants over the past two decades. Now, for the first time, we can see a significant decline in the use of antidepressants by pregnant women," says Julie Werenberg Dreier.

She is behind the study together with Yuelian Sun, who is the first author of this study and an associate professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University and Jakob Christensen, who is clinical associate professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University and consultant at the Department of Neurology at Aarhus University Hospital.

Both emphasise that it is important to find an explanation for the sharp decline. The study has shown that age of pregnant women and psychiatric disorders of pregnant women are unlikely to explain the declining trend of antidepressant use during pregnancy.

In August 2011, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a safety warning concerning high doses of citalopram on heart, which could be one of potential explanations. However, more research are needed to confirm the association.

Jakob Christensen points out that additional studies should follow-up by looking into the pregnant women's health - in particular when it comes to psychiatric health, which can include symptoms that are difficult to discern.

"There's no doubt about the fall since 2011 because antidepressants are only available from the pharmacy with a prescription, and the fall is so significant that it's more than relevant to take a closer look at whether pregnant women with depressive symptoms get the correct treatment, and in this way prevent the consequences of depression in the best possible way."

The register-based study is based on 1.2 million pregnancies in the period from 1997 to 2016. Of these, almost 30,000 women (2.4 per cent) collected at least one prescription for antidepressants during pregnancy. When the consumption was at its highest in 2011, almost one in twenty pregnant women collected prescriptions for antidepressants. The study has just been published in the scientific journal Brain and Behavior.

Jakob Christensen is also a clinical pharmacologist who has spent a number of years conducting research into the consequences of treatment with medicines during pregnancy. He says:

"In general, the use of antidepressants during pregnancy is considered to be safe, but questions have arisen concerning a slightly increased risk of congenital malformations and psychiatric symptoms in children where the mother has taken antidepressants during pregnancy. It's natural to suppose that some women have chosen not to take the medicine because they were worried that the child could be harmed," says Jakob Christensen. But he points out that choosing not to take the medicine is not always the best option.

Yuelian Sun adds:

"However, there were not episodes occurred around 2011 causing change on safety concern to unborn babies. On the contrast, safety concern of citalopram to pregnant women from physicians could also lead to declining of antidepressant use among pregnant women".

Depression in pregnant women is not uncommon, and the depression can continue and worsen after childbirth. This has been well-documented in previous research studies, says Jakob Christensen.

"This risk for the child must then be balanced with the risk of depression in the mother. An untreated depression can have major consequences for both the mother and the newborn child, for example by not thriving or in a worst case in the form of suicidal thoughts," he says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin level.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at night.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Stress and Miscarriage

New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryPregnancy and ComplicationsAnemia in PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyDiet for Anemia in PregnancyThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherNocturnal Leg CrampsStress and Miscarriage

What's New on Medindia

Long-term Treatment with Blood Thinner Delays Onset of Alzheimer's

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Schizophrenia Biomarker can be Identified in Human Hair: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive