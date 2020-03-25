by Colleen Fleiss on  March 25, 2020 at 3:52 AM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Verbal Skills Linked to Better Academic Performance
Kids from families of higher socioeconomic status were found to have better language abilities at nursery school age and that these verbal skills boosted their later academic performance throughout the school, said researchers.

The study, by researchers at the University of York in the UK, looked at why children from wealthier and well-educated family backgrounds tend to do better at school.

The researchers found that children from families of higher socioeconomic status had better language abilities at nursery school age and that these verbal skills boosted their later academic performance throughout the school.

For the findings, published in the journal Child Development, the researchers looked at data from nearly 700 British children.

The children's pre-school ability was tested at four-years-old and their educational outcomes were tracked throughout school up until the age of 16.

According to the researchers, differences in language skills between children explained around 50 per cent of the effect of family background on children's achievement in the first year of school.

This achievement gap widened over the course of their education, the study suggests.

"Children from more advantaged backgrounds are more familiar before starting school with the language patterns and linguistic codes that are used in formal educational settings and are expected by teachers," Stumm said.

"Not all children get the same start in life, but this study highlights the importance of helping parents of all backgrounds to engage with their children in activities which enhance verbal skills - such as reading bedtime stories and engaging the child in conversations," Stumm added.

According to the researchers, activities designed to improve verbal skills boost cognitive, social and emotional development, in addition to benefitting parent-child bonding.

The researchers also looked at non-verbal ability at nursery school age and found that it had a smaller, but never-the-less significant role in explaining the link between background inequalities and academic success.

Children from high socioeconomic backgrounds were at an advantage when it came to their non-verbal skills - such as solving puzzles, drawing shapes and copying actions - before they started school, the researchers said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Is Academic Performance in Kids Linked With Total Screen Time?
Screen time overall is not associated with the academic performance of children and adolescents.
READ MORE
Social Play in Kindergarten can Boost Academic Performance, Reduce Teacher Burnout
Kindergarten curriculum which involves more play, hands-on learning, and student cooperation can significantly boost academic performance, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Mindfulness Meditation can Boost Academic Performance, Mental Health in Middle Schoolers
Practicing mindfulness meditation can enhance academic performance and mental health in middle school students, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Period Pain Affects Women’s Academic Performance
Regardless of geographical location or economic status, more than two thirds (71%) of young women globally suffer from painful periods, stated new study.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Neck Cracking