Ventilation in Schools can Help Reduce COVID Cases

Compared to levels in classrooms with no ventilation systems, Covid cases were reduced by 40 per cent when classroom air was completely replaced every 25 minutes.When the air was completely replaced every 15 minutes, cases were lower; and in cases where the air was replaced every 10 minutes, reported Covid cases were much lower, the study showed.Most schools in Italy lack mechanical ventilation systems, according to local reports. Italy's Covid safety rules require teachers to open classroom windows when feasible.The study, carried out between September 2021 and January 2022, said that cases in schools could drop from 250 per 100,000 students to 50 per 100,000 students by installing efficient ventilation systems.Source: IANS