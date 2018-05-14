medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Varied Strains of a Protein can Develop Parkinson's-Related Disorders

by Rishika Gupta on  May 14, 2018 at 6:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Different strainS of this protein - α-synuclein (α-syn) may give rise to different Parkinson's-related brain disorders called synucleinopathies, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging.
Varied Strains of a Protein can Develop Parkinson's-Related Disorders
Varied Strains of a Protein can Develop Parkinson's-Related Disorders

"These unexpected findings of the effect of cell type on the generation of different α-syn strains addresses one of the most important mysteries in neurodegenerative disease research," said first author Chao Peng, Ph.D., a research associate in the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research (CNDR).

The relationship between cell type and variety of disease protein has not been described for any other neurodegenerative brain disorder. For now, the hope is that one strain associated with multiple system atrophy (MSA) might point the way to new therapies.

What had been known before this Nature study is that in cases of Parkinson's disease without and with dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and in about 50 percent of Alzheimer's disease patients, α-syn aggregates in neurons as Lewy bodies (LBs) and Lewy neurites in axons and dendrites. However, in MSA, a rare neurodegenerative disease with widespread effects on the brain and body, α-syn behaves differently. It mainly accumulates as glial cytoplasmic inclusions (GCIs) outside the nucleus in the cytoplasm of oligodendrocytes, a brain structural cell important for myelin production (the insulation material of nerve cell fibers).

The Penn team found that pathological α-syn in GCIs versus LBs are distinct in shape and biology. The α-syn in GCIs forms more compact structures and is about 1,000-fold more potent in seeding and spreading α-syn aggregation in animal models, which is consistent with the highly aggressive nature of MSA.

"Years ago we found that α-syn fibrils act as 'seeds' that induce normal α-syn protein to aggregate into clumps," said senior author Virginia M.-Y. Lee, Ph.D., CNDR director and a professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. "We showed that α-syn fibrils were taken up by healthy neurons, which leads to the formation of Lewy bodies and neurites that impair neuron function, leading to nerve cell death."

Surprisingly, say the researchers, pathological α-syn in GCIs and LBs did not show a preference for a specific cell type in starting pathology when human brain-derived α-syn of each type was used to induce aggregates in cell culture and mouse models.

"This raises the question of why α-syn pathology in Parkinson's disease versus multiple system atrophy shows different potencies, properties, and distributions in neurons versus glial cells," Lee said.

The researchers also found that oligodendrocytes, but not neurons, transform misfolded α-syn into the cytoplasmic strain, which explains the distribution of the two forms by cell type. On the other hand, cytoplasmic α-syn maintains its active seeding function when propagated from neuron to neuron. From this, the researchers concluded that α-syn strains are determined by both misfolded α-syn seeds and cell type.

The team's next steps will be to uncover the underlying molecular mechanism for the differences between the strains. The molecules in oligodendrocytes responsible for the highly potent cytoplasmic strain might suggest viable drug targets for MSA and explain why therapies used to treat other synucleinopathies may not work for MSA patients.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

New Insights into Parkinson's Treatment

New Insights into Parkinson's Treatment

One of the factors behind nerve cell death in Parkinson's disease identified, unlocking the potential for new treatment to slow the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Brain Device with 25 Years Battery Life

Brain Device with 25 Years Battery Life

Implanting a brain device for Parkinsons disease to treat diseases with abnormal brain stimulation will be used widely with the extended battery life.

Existance of Neurological Diseases Spotted by Brainwave Markers

Existance of Neurological Diseases Spotted by Brainwave Markers

COGNISION system can be used to detect brainwave markers that point to the existence of certain neurological diseases.

Can Parkinson's Disease Risk be Lowered in IBD Patients?

Can Parkinson's Disease Risk be Lowered in IBD Patients?

A new therapy identified helps lower the risk of Parkinson's disease in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. Treating with anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha (anti-TNFα) therapy can lower the risk of disease.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis / Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive years. The cells that ...

 Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...