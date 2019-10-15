Varenicline to Help Teens, Young Adults Quit Smoking: Study

The authors report the medicine was well tolerated, but abstinence rates at the end of treatment, which was the trial's primary outcome, didn't differ between the two groups. However, secondary findings suggest varenicline helped smokers achieve self-reported abstinence earlier and better self-reported overall abstinence during treatment and at posttreatment follow-up.A potential limitation of the study was that biomarkers used to verify smoking abstinence might have been affected by participants who used marijuana or electronic cigarettes.Source: Eurekalert