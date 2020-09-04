Vaping E-Cigarettes during Pregnancy Not Safe for Both Moms and Babies

Switching to electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), also known as vaping, during pregnancy could be harmful to the respiratory systems of both mothers and fetuses, reports a new study in the American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology.



The study, chosen as an APSselect article for April, also strongly suggests e-cigarette use during this period could lead to "pulmonary immaturity and may predispose infants, children and even adults to lung diseases."

‘Use of e-cigarettes or vaping during pregnancy is not safe for both mom and the growing fetus.’

The study's authors hope it will help provide a scientific, evidence-based roadmap for future regulations and public health policies on the use of e-cigarettes, especially among the most vulnerable, such as pregnant people and their offspring. Currently, CDC recommends that people who are pregnant avoid using e-cigarettes or any vaping products.



The results come as more than nine million people in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as an alternative to traditional tobacco smoking, a number that is expected to grow. By 2025, worldwide e-cigarette sales are expected to surpass $60 billion, outpacing traditional cigarette sales. In early 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over 2,800 hospitalizations due to e-cigarette- or vaping-associated lung injury, with more than 65 related deaths.

Since very little is known about the adverse impact of fetal exposure to nicotine-rich e-cigarette smoke, this study examined whether the aerosols compromised lung development in mice. The results indicate e-cigarette use during pregnancy alters fetal lung structure and disrupts the Wnt signaling process, which allows proteins to send signals through a group of pathways to cells.