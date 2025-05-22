About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Vape Culture: Trend or Trouble?

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 22 2025 10:07 AM

Vaping devices heat e-liquids, producing an aerosol that users breathe in, potentially affecting lung health.

Vaping devices, also known as e-cigarettes or vape pens, are electronic devices that heat a liquid solution—often containing nicotine, flavorings, and other additives—to produce an aerosol that users inhale. These devices are commonly marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, but they still pose significant health risks. The aerosol can contain harmful substances such as heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deeply into the lungs. While some use vaping as a smoking cessation aid, it has also contributed to rising nicotine addiction among youth due to the appealing flavors and sleek designs (1 Trusted Source
Electronic Cigarette Harms: Aggregate Evidence Shows Damage to Biological Systems

Go to source).

Advertisements

Know Your Vape! Know the Risk!

﻿ Vaping devices come in various forms, each designed to suit different user preferences and experiences. These include cigalikes, vape pens, mods, and pod systems. Cigalikes resemble traditional cigarettes and are often disposable. Vape pens are sleek, rechargeable devices that offer more flexibility and longer battery life. Mods Mods are advanced and customizable, allowing users to adjust settings such as wattage, temperature, and airflow for a highly personalized vaping experience. Pod systems, on the other hand, are compact and user-friendly, using either pre-filled or refillable pods for ease of use and discretion. Each type of device has its unique characteristics, and users can choose the one that best aligns with their lifestyle, experience level, and vaping preferences.


Advertisements
What Your Vape Isn’t Telling You

﻿ Vaping devices can have various side effects, including respiratory issues such as shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing. Nicotine poisoning is also a risk, leading to symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and nausea. Additionally, vaping can cause increased heart rate and blood pressure, potentially leading to cardiovascular risks. Some users may experience dry mouth and throat irritation, while others may have allergic reactions to e-liquids or device materials. Long-term risks include nicotine addiction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung damage. It's essential to be aware of these potential side effects and consider the risks associated with vaping device use.

The Lasting Risks of Vaping

  1. Nicotine addiction
  2. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  3. Lung damage

Advertisements
E-Cigarettes vs. Nicotine Gum

﻿Research suggests that e-cigarettes can be more addictive than nicotine gum due to factors like
  1. Rapid nicotine delivery: E-cigarettes can deliver nicotine quickly, potentially increasing addiction risk.
  2. Customizable nicotine levels: E-cigarettes often allow users to adjust nicotine levels, which can lead to increased consumption.
  3. Flavorings and additives: Certain flavorings and additives in e-cigarettes may enhance their addictive potential.
  4. Nicotine delivery method: E-cigarettes deliver nicotine through inhalation, while gum delivers it through oral absorption.
  5. User experience: E-cigarettes can mimic smoking behaviors, potentially increasing addiction risk.
If you're concerned about nicotine addiction or e-cigarette use, consider consulting a healthcare professional for personalized guidance. Both vaping devices and nicotine gum can be used to manage nicotine cravings, but they have distinct differences in terms of delivery, addiction risk, and health implications. Vaping devices can deliver nicotine more quickly, potentially increasing addiction risk, while nicotine gum provides a more controlled and slower release of nicotine. Ultimately, the choice between vaping and nicotine gum depends on individual preferences and needs.

’Vape-Free Is Worry-Free!’

Reference:
  1. Electronic Cigarette Harms: Aggregate Evidence Shows Damage to Biological Systems - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10572885/)

Source-Oxford University Press USA
Advertisement

