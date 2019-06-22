Vanilla: The Trickster can Make Your Milkshake Healthy

Font : A- A+



Milkshakes can be made healthy by adding vanilla essence to the beverage. The vanilla flavor tricks your brain into thinking that the beverage is sweeter and thus, helps you to cut down on added sugar.

Vanilla: The Trickster can Make Your Milkshake Healthy



With the addition of vanilla, the added sugar content in flavored milk could potentially be reduced by 20 to 50 per cent, suggested lead researcher Gloria Wang who conducted the research at Pennsylvania State University in the US.



‘Adding vanilla to milk beverages tricks the brain into thinking that the beverage is sweeter. So, if you wanna cut down on added sugar, then add vanilla to your milkshake and stay healthy.’ Show Full Article "Reducing added sugar in products, just like reducing fat and salt, is the holy grail of food science," said Helene Hopfer, Assistant Professor of Food Science at Pennsylvania State University in the US.



The idea that congruent or harmonious odors enhance certain tastes is not new, explained Hopfer.



In a blind taste test that provided new insights into taste enhancement by an aroma, participants -- who did not know vanilla had been added to the milk -- consistently indicated that samples with vanilla were significantly sweeter than their added sugar concentrations could explain.



"We maintain the sweetness perception by having this congruent odor -- this learned, associated odor -- basically trick the brain into thinking that there is still enough sweetness there," said Wang, now an associate scientist in product development with Leprino Foods Co. in Colorado, US.



The researchers believe that the study, published in the journal Food Quality and Preference, offers people a workable option to reduce added sugar in their products and retain the sweetness consumers demand.







Source: IANS said Helene Hopfer, Assistant Professor of Food Science at Pennsylvania State University in the US.The idea that congruent or harmonious odors enhance certain tastes is not new, explained Hopfer.In a blind taste test that provided new insights into taste enhancement by an aroma, participants -- who did not know vanilla had been added to the milk -- consistently indicated that samples with vanilla were significantly sweeter than their added sugar concentrations could explain.said Wang, now an associate scientist in product development with Leprino Foods Co. in Colorado, US.The researchers believe that the study, published in the journaloffers people a workable option to reduce added sugar in their products and retain the sweetness consumers demand.Source: IANS With the addition of vanilla, the added sugar content in flavored milk could potentially be reduced by 20 to 50 per cent, suggested lead researcher Gloria Wang who conducted the research at Pennsylvania State University in the US.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: