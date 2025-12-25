Could the Vagus Nerve Hold the Secret to a Younger Heart?

New research uncovers a powerful heart–brain connection that supports cardiac health and slows aging.

Right-Sided Vagal Pathways Support Long-Term Cardiac Resilience

Study Brings Together Leading Centers in Cardiovascular and Aging Research

A healthier and more “youthful” heart may depend on the integrity of the vagus nerve, according to new research coordinated by the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa and published inThe study reveals that preserving bilateral cardiac vagal innervation plays a key role in protecting the heart from age-related decline, identifying it as an important biological factor in cardiovascular longevity.Notably, the findings highlight the right cardiac vagus nerve as a critical regulator of heart health. Beyond its known role in controlling heart rate, the right vagal branch appears to act as a direct guardian of cardiomyocyte integrity, supporting cellular resilience and long-term cardiac function. The researchers show that its protective effects operate independently of heart rate regulation, suggesting a previously unrecognized mechanism through which the nervous system contributes to cardiac aging.Together, these insights shed new light on the heart–brain connection and open potential avenues for therapies aimed at preserving vagal signaling to slow cardiac aging. By maintaining vagal innervation, it may be possible to promote healthier cardiomyocytes, improve cardiac longevity, and reduce the risk of age-related heart dysfunction.The study is characterized by a strongly multidisciplinary approach, integrating experimental medicine and bioengineering applied to cardiovascular research. Specifically, the research was led by the Translational Critical Care Unit (TrancriLab) of the Interdisciplinary Research Center Health Science, under the responsibility of Professor Vincenzo Lionetti, and by the laboratory of the Biorobotics Institute led by Professor Silvestro Micera, which contributed to the development of the bioabsorbable nerve conduit used to facilitate vagal regeneration.The experimental work was carried out in Pisa thanks to European FET (Future and Emerging Technologies) funding within the NeuHeart project and, in part, with the support of PNRR funds from the Tuscany Health Ecosystem. The study involved a broad network of Italian and international institutions of excellence, including the Scuola Normale Superiore, the University of Pisa, the Fondazione Toscana G. Monasterio, the Institute of Clinical Physiology of the CNR, the University of Udine, GVM Care & Research, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Leibniz Institute on Ageing in Jena and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.‘When the integrity of the connection to the vagus nerve is lost, the heart ages more rapidly,’ explains ProfessorLionetti.‘Even partial restoration of the connection between the right vagus nerve and the heart is sufficient to counteract the mechanisms of remodeling and preserve effective cardiac contractility,’ adds Anar Dushpanova, cardiologist at TrancriLab.The contribution of bioengineering was decisive. ‘We have developed an implantable bioabsorbable nerve conduit designed to promote and guide the spontaneous regeneration of the thoracic vagus nerve at the cardiac level,’ explains Eugenio Redolfi Riva, co-author of the neuroprosthesis patent at Biorobotics Institute.‘Taken together, these results open new perspectives for cardiothoracic and transplant surgery, suggesting that restoring cardiac vagal innervation at the time of surgery may represent an innovative strategy for long-term heart protection, shifting the clinical paradigm from managing late complications associated with premature cardiac ageing to their prevention,’ concludes Professor Lionetti.Source-Eurekalert