New Trial on Malaria Reveals Immune Benchmarks for Achieving Protection

Researchers have also tested alternative strategies; one approach that combines weakened malaria parasites with preventative drug treatment (CPS immunization) displayed 100% efficacy in experimental trials in adults.
‘Kids who received the RTS,S vaccine showed few changes in gene expression, probably the receptor TLR4 and the protein NF-£eB both played an important role in providing protection against malaria.’
Nevertheless, the rollout of a malaria vaccine has been seriously impeded by limited knowledge of the mechanisms of immunity, as well as by a lack of immune surrogates that can predict vaccine efficacy.
Using transcriptional analysis of immune cells and systems biology techniques, Moncunill et al. examined blood samples from 24 adult volunteers who received CPS immunization and 255 African children who participated in a phase 3 trial of the RTS,S vaccine.
The authors made some surprising findings; for example, children who received the RTS,S vaccine showed few changes in gene expression compared with those who received a nonprotective vaccine.
However, the team did identify sets of genes that were linked to a protective response in the trials, observing that the receptor TLR4 and the protein NF-£eB both played an important role.
Some individuals also showed pre-immunization signatures that were linked to protection, a finding that could help identify non-responders who may benefit from immune priming or other interventions before vaccination.
Source: Eurekalert