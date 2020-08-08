Vaccine Nationalism is Not Good for the World: WHO

Ghebreyesus said that vaccine nationalism is not good; it will not help the world, the Guardian reported.
"Part of the world or a few countries cannot be a safe haven and recover," Ghebreyesus told the Aspen Security Forum in the US, via video-link from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva.
He also said that Covid-19 could be less when those countries who have the funding committed to this
According to the report, several countries are racing to find a vaccine for coronavirus, which has killed more than 7,00,000 people globally.
The WHO chief also said that the US should "reconsider its position" on its decision to withdraw from the world body.
Source: IANS