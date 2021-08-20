by Hannah Joy on  August 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM Coronavirus News
Vaccine Injustice 'Shame on All Humanity': WHO
Majority of the people in developed countries have been vaccinated. However, Covid-19 pandemic can end only when all the other countries are vaccinated. Developed countries can share the doses and scale up manufacturing equitably, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccine supply, while low-income countries have vaccinated barely 2 percent of their people.

"Vaccine injustice is a shame on all humanity," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.


"If we don't tackle it together, we will prolong the acute stage of this pandemic for years when it could be over in a matter of months," Ghebreyesus added.

Lashing out on nations who have and are planning to roll out booster vaccines against Covid, he said that the Delta variant is creating hotspots of hospitalization and death in places with low levels of vaccination and limited public health measures.

Last week, the WHO had called for a temporary moratorium on boosters to help shift supply to those countries that have not even been able to vaccinate their health workers and at-risk communities and are now experiencing major spikes.

The global health body also led a team of 2,000 experts from around the world to debate on the available data on boosters.

Ghebreyesus called out on manufacturers and leaders to prioritize supply to low- and middle-income countries over booster shots, to help bridge the gap between the haves and have nots.

"What is clear is that it's critical to get first shots into arms and protect the most vulnerable before boosters are rolled out," Ghebreyesus said.

"The virus is evolving and it is not in the best interests of leaders just to focus on narrow nationalistic goals when we live in an interconnected world and the virus is mutating quickly.

"In fact, strong national leadership would be to fully commit to vaccine equity and global solidarity, which would save lives and slow variants down," Ghebreyesus noted.

The WHO aims to vaccinate 40 per cent of the population in every country by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, at an online briefing on Wednesday WHO Chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan stated that vaccination is imperative to prevent new variants as well as deaths.

"Vaccination can prevent new variants arising by reducing transmission, and reduce deaths by protecting the vulnerable. Two good reasons to ensure equitable vaccine distribution globally," Swaminathan tweeted.

At the briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 noted that while data from some countries indicate that the delta variant causes an increased risk of hospitalization, it is preventing deaths.

"In terms of severity, we have seen some countries suggest that there is an increased risk of hospitalization for people who are infected with the Delta variant. We haven't seen that translate to increased death," Kerkhove said, adding that people infected with the Delta variant "have not died more often than with the other strains".



Source: IANS

