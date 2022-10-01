About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Vaccine Drive for Precautionary Dose in Chennai Inaugurated

by Colleen Fleiss on January 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM
Vaccine Drive for Precautionary Dose in Chennai Inaugurated

At Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, inaugurated the vaccine drive for a precautionary dose.

The vaccination drive is for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those with comorbidities above 60 years of age.

According to the Tamil Nadu Public Health department, four lakh healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years with comorbidities are eligible for the vaccine.

The four lakh eligible people include 2,06,128 healthcare workers, 92,816 frontline workers, and 1,01,069 senior citizens with comorbidities.

M.K. Stalin also handed over the orders to the insurance provider, United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL), to extend the CMCHIS for five years from January 11, 2022. An amount of Rs 1,248.29 crore was sanctioned by the government of Tamil Nadu for the scheme to the Insurance company.
A statement from the Chief Minister's office on Monday said that under this scheme, beneficiaries could undergo medical treatment with insurance cover for 1090 medical and surgical procedures in 1,600 hospitals that include 714 government and 886 private hospitals.

The scheme provides insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to 1. 37 crore families across the state whose annual incomes are under Rs 1,20,000. The state government had in December 2021 revised the eligibility limit from Rs 72,000 to 1,20,000.

Source: IANS
