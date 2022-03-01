Vaccine and Vaccination: Most Trending Words on Social Media in 2021

Advertisement

This was followed by bitcoin or cryptocurrency with 19.59 million references, while the word pandemic was ranked third, having been used 19.58 million times.The top 10 list also includes the words dose (used 17.14 million times), immunity (13.58 million), Sputnik (13.55 million), QR code (12.05 million), quarantine (11.07 million), migrant (9.44 million), and Olympics (6.14 million), the report said.According to Medialogia, the rating was based on the number of messages on social media. Experts pored over messages on Twitter, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram and TikTok as well as on Russian-language forums and blogs.The survey was conducted from January 1 to December 23, 2021, the report said.Source: IANS