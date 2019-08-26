medindia

Vaccinating Elders Against Shingles Cost-effective in Canada

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 26, 2019 at 5:00 PM Senior Health News
Vaccinating elder patients against shingles is cost-effective in Canada and Shingrix vaccine provides better protection compared to the Zostavax vaccine, according to a study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
The study used a model to compare the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of the recombinant subunit (RZV, Shingrix) and live attenuated zoster (LZV, Zostavax) vaccines in adults aged 50 years and older in Canada. The LZV vaccine has been available in Canada since 2008, and RZV was approved in 2017.

The number of people needed to be vaccinated to prevent one case of shingles was lower for RZV (Shingrix) than for LZV (Zostavax) for all ages. For example, in people aged 60 years, the number needed to vaccinate was 18 for RZV and 78 for LZV.

"Our model predicted that the recombinant subunit zoster vaccine is likely cost-effective in Canada for adults 60 years or older and that it provides greater health benefits than the live attenuated zoster vaccine for all age groups," writes Dr. Marc Brisson, Centre de research du Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Québec and the Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, with coauthors.

The study results are consistent with other economic evaluations in the United States and the Netherlands.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Shingles

In 'Shingles' or 'Herpes Zoster' painful skin rashes appear usually on the side of chest wall. It is caused by chicken pox virus called varicella zoster.

Acyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles

Acyclovir is an effective antiviral medication used primarily for treating the symptoms of herpes simplex virus infections, chickenpox, and shingles.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Chickenpox (Varicella)  Symptom Evaluation

Chickenpox or varicella is a contagious disease that causes itchy rash and red spots or blisters all over the body.

Genital Herpes

Genital herpes is a sexually- transmitted disease (STD) that affects the genitals.

Postherpetic Neuralgia

Postherpetic neuralgia is a type of nerve pain that occurs following shingles or herpes zoster.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shingles Genital Herpes Chickenpox (Varicella)  Symptom Evaluation Postherpetic Neuralgia Acyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles 

