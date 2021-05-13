by Hannah Joy on  May 13, 2021 at 12:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vaccination Key to Fight Against Covid-19
Vaccination is a 'big weapon' that can be used in the fight against Covid-19, said the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday interacted with the health ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries of eight states/UT in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

The eight states/UT included Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana, all depicting a rise in the number of daily cases with growing positivity rate.


At the meeting, Harsh Vardhan highlighted the trajectory of Covid in these states/UT and brought to their attention the consequent stress on the medical infrastructure.

He stressed on the continued need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour along with renewed and stringent focus on containment measures for addressing the present surge. He also noted that stringent adherence to implementation of micro-containment zones has helped.

Underlining the critical importance of the vaccination drive, Vardhan said, "Vaccination is our big weapon in the fight against Covid-19. India is the fastest country globally to reach the landmark of administering 17 crore doses in 114 days."

He pointed out that of these, 13.66 crore people have been administered the first dose, while the second dose has been given to 3.86 crore persons.

"It is very important that we first focus more on second dose vaccination. States should not lose sight of those who are to get the second dose of Covid vaccine: 70 percent doses at minimum ought to be allocated to meet the requirement of the second jab, while 30 percent ought to be reserved for the first dose," he said.

The Health Minister also urged the states to ensure that the healthcare workers and frontline workers are fully vaccinated, as they form the vulnerable categories.

Harsh Vardhan said that under the Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy, along with free vaccination under government of India channel, states can use the non-GoI channel to have holistic vaccination coverage of their population.

"Every month, 50 percent of the vaccine doses of every manufacturer would be available for direct procurement by the state governments and private hospitals while the government of India would continue to procure its share of 50 percent of the vaccines and would continue to make them available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier," he said.

The Health Minister also pointed out that various measures are being taken by the Union government to ramp up vaccine production in the country and the production capacity of the vaccine manufacturers is also being augmented, adding that it will touch 8 crore doses by May, and will touch 9 crore in June.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Soon in Kerala
With a fresh surge in Covid cases, the Kerala government has decided to embark on a mass vaccination drive, named "Crushing the curve".
READ MORE
Study Reveals Cause of Anaphylaxis After COVID-19 Vaccination
Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is the cause of anaphylaxis to the vaccine. Scientists should provide a guide to identifying those who are at risk.
READ MORE
Study Shows Why People Who Are Blind Need COVID-19 Vaccinations Now
Blindness needs to be included among those underlying conditions eligible to receive the vaccine based on CDC guidelines.
READ MORE
India Completes COVID-19 Vaccination Of 1.63 Crore Beneficiaries
In India, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered crossed 1.63 crore on Wednesday. Total 6,92,889 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-seventh day of nationwide vaccination.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake