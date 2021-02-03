Vaccination Acceptance Rate of Pregnant Women and Mothers

Julia Wu, team leader and senior author, conducted an online survey administered by the Pregistry website between late October and mid-November 2020 to assess pregnant women and mothers' stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.Around 18,000 responses were obtained from 16 countries about a hypothetical safe and free COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy.Results showed that 52% of pregnant women and 73% of non-pregnant women said they would get vaccinated, and 69% of all women surveyed said they would vaccinate their children.The acceptance rate was over 60% in India, the Philippines, and Latin American countries for pregnant women, over 78% for non-pregnant women for themselves, and over 75% for mothers who would vaccinate their children.On the other hand, the rate was lower in the U.S. and Russia (below 45% for pregnant women and below 56% for non-pregnant women for themselves). These rates were similar to countries with very few COVID-19 cases - Australia and New Zealand. The researchers believe that this phenomenon in the U.S. and Russia could be due to the denial of COVID-19.The participants were surveyed on various topics related to vaccinations and COVID-19. Confidence in COVID-19 vaccine safety or effectiveness, compliance with mask guidelines, worry about COVID-19, vaccine importance in their country, trust in public health agencies and health sciences, and attitudes towards routine vaccines were the strongest predictors of COVID-19 vaccine acceptance.Reluctant pregnant women reported concerns about exposing their developing baby to possible harmful side effects, the vaccine being rushed for political reasons, and the lack of safety and effectiveness data in pregnant women.comments Wu.Source: Medindia