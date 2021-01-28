Vaccinated People may Still Spread Virus

The expert also said that "no vaccine has ever been" 100 per cent effective, so there is no guaranteed protection.It is possible to contract the virus in the two- to three-week period after receiving a jab, he said -- and it is "better" to allow "at least three weeks" for an immune response to fully develop in older people, the report said.The warning comes as the UK registered another high daily death count from the virus of 1,348 this weekend, taking the country's total to 97,329.As per the report, senior doctors have called on health officials in UK to cut the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.The maximum wait was extended from three to 12 weeks in order to get the first jab to more people across the UK.But the British Medical Association said the policy was "difficult to justify" and the gap should be reduced to six weeks.Source: IANS