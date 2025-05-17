Vacation Plans or Viral Threats? Measles Hitches a Ride This Summer

Measles is a contagious viral disease preventable with two doses of the safe, effective MMR vaccine.



‘The #CDC says 96% of 2025 #measles cases are in those #unvaccinated or with unknown status. Knowing your #measles_vaccination status is important, doesn't it? #United_States’

Advertisements

Summer Travel and the Risk of Measles Spread

Advertisements

Vaccination Rates Dropping Amid Rising Skepticism

Advertisements

Why Measles Is So Dangerous

Prevention Is Key: Get Vaccinated

The U.S. is facing a sharp and worrisome increase in measles cases just as millions of Americans prepare for summer travel. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,024 cases of measles have been confirmed across 30 states this year, with 11 states currently experiencing active outbreaks.The states with ongoing outbreaks include Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Texas, in particular, accounts for the lion’s share of cases, reporting more than 700 infections in 2025 alone, according to Texas Health and Human Services.This year’s case count marks a significant surge compared to 2024, which saw just 285 cases. It is also the highest total since 2019, when the U.S. recorded 1,274 measles cases.The CDC's warning comes amid a surge in travel. More than 45 million Americans are expected to travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, including 3.6 million air travelers. The combination of increased movement and declining vaccination rates has public health experts on high alert.“One thing about infectious diseases, they don’t respect borders,” said former CDC Acting Director Dr. Richard Besser. “So, measles will travel.”The measles virus is notoriously contagious. It can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has coughed or sneezed. That means airports, airplanes, and other crowded public places can become hotspots for transmission — especially among unvaccinated individuals.The CDC reports that 128 people have been hospitalized with measles this year, and there have been three confirmed deaths.A major factor fueling the resurgence of measles is falling vaccination rates. During the 2023–2024 school year, only 92.7% of U.S. kindergarteners had received the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine — a drop from 95.2% in 2019–2020. This decline in immunization is attributed in part to increasing vaccine hesitancy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Virologist Dr. Andrew Pekosz of Johns Hopkins University emphasized that those who are vaccinated have little to worry about: “If you’re vaccinated against measles, you really have very little concern with the current outbreaks. But if you’re unvaccinated, you’re highly susceptible.”Professor Besser added, “While it’s a personal decision to vaccinate, that personal decision not only affects you and your child — it affects your neighbors and your community.”Measles is not just a harmless childhood illness. The virus infects the respiratory tract before spreading throughout the body. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a full-body rash. It can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death — particularly in young children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.Globally, measles remains a major health concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 107,500 people died from measles in 2023 — most of them children under the age of five. This, despite the existence of a safe and effective vaccine.Health experts continue to stress that vaccination is the most effective protection. The CDC recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine, which provides about 97% protection against measles.The first dose is typically given at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second between ages 4 and 6. In the context of travel or outbreaks, even adults who are unsure of their vaccination history are encouraged to get immunized.The message from public health authorities is clear: as the nation embarks on a summer of travel and family gatherings, protecting yourself and your community starts with rolling upSource-Medindia