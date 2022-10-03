About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Uzbekistan Woman With Rare Kidney Failure Treated Successfully

by Hannah Joy on March 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM
A 23-year-old Uzbekistan woman was suffering from a rare kidney failure post her delivery. She was given a new lease of life by transplanting her mother's kidney to her.

The patient Mokhichekhrakhon Sultonova was overjoyed when she became a mother.

However, her joy was short-lived as both of her kidneys failed due to hypotension (low blood pressure), resulting in tubular necrosis (a kidney disorder involving damage to the tubule cells of the kidneys).

The kidney failure also caused damage to a portion of the intestine, putting the patient's life at risk.

In a complicated and rare procedure, doctors at Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka transplanted her mother's kidney to save her.
Sultonova underwent a bowel resection - removal of a diseased or damaged part of the intestine. A stool stoma, an aperture on the abdomen that allows waste - urine or feces - to be diverted out, was also designed.

"Kidney failure after delivery is quite uncommon. Only about 0.5-0.1 percent of women globally are affected by this condition. This occurs when oxygen is not delivered to the kidneys due to low blood pressure, causing them to be damaged," said Dr Vikas Agarwal, Director and Head of the Department Urology, Uro-oncology and Kidney Transplant at Aakash.

A part of Sultonova's intestine was also damaged. The doctors had to operate on both the gut and the colon in addition to the kidney transplant.

"The donated kidney is functioning normally after surgery, and both the mother and the daughter are doing well," the doctors said.

"It brings me great joy to see my daughter and granddaughter spending time together once more. Sultonova spent the majority of her time in the hospital following her delivery. I will be eternally grateful to India for its assistance," added Mavjuda Khalilova, thanking the doctors.



Source: IANS
