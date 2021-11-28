Uttar Pradesh Police to Get CPR Training

Advertisement

Experts who will conduct the training include head, department of cardiology at SGPGI, Dr Aditya Kapoor. He said nearly two million people in the country die suddenly at home or at public places due to "sudden cardiac arrest".Head of cardiology department, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Dr S.K. Dwivedi along with iCARE (Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation for Everyone) will also train the policemen.The DCP of every police zone in Lucknow has been asked to make a list of 500-1,000 personnel who would be given online training.Source: IANS