Uttar Pradesh Police to Get CPR Training

by Colleen Fleiss on November 28, 2021 at 9:22 PM
The police personnel in Lucknow will receive cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to be able to save lives in the nick of time.

The personnel will be trained by medical experts, including head of cardiology department at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Piyush Mordia, who is the nodal head of the programme, said police personnel worldwide are trained for bystander resuscitation since they are best suited to provide immediate assistance in an emergency.

Experts who will conduct the training include head, department of cardiology at SGPGI, Dr Aditya Kapoor. He said nearly two million people in the country die suddenly at home or at public places due to "sudden cardiac arrest".
Head of cardiology department, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Dr S.K. Dwivedi along with iCARE (Cardiac Arrest Resuscitation for Everyone) will also train the policemen.

The DCP of every police zone in Lucknow has been asked to make a list of 500-1,000 personnel who would be given online training.

Source: IANS
