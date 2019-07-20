medindia

Using Twitter, Artificial Intelligence to Track People's Physical Activities

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 20, 2019 at 4:52 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Twitter and artificial intelligence (AI) may allow public health officials to track people's physical activities, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.
Using Twitter, Artificial Intelligence to Track People's Physical Activities
Using Twitter, Artificial Intelligence to Track People's Physical Activities

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data from various social media sites, researchers tracked people's physical activities, from bowling to CrossFit, in a bid to inform future efforts to tackle health disparities.

Show Full Article


The research team used machine learning to find and comb through exercise-related tweets from across the US, unpacking regional and gender differences in exercise types and intensity levels.

By analyzing the language of the tweets, this method was also able to show how different populations feel about different kinds of exercise.

"In most cases, lower-income communities tend to lack access to resources that encourage a healthy lifestyle," said study author Elaine Nsoesie, Assistant Professor at the Boston University in the US.

"By understanding differences in how people are exercising across different communities, we can design interventions that target the specific needs of those communities," Nsoesie said.

For the study, the researchers used a set of AI models to find and analyze 1,382,284 relevant tweets by 481,146 Twitter users in 2,900 US counties.

The research team compared tweets by men and women and from four different regions of the country: the Northeast, the South, the Midwest, and the West.

According to the findings, the top exercise terms were "walk", "dance", "golf", "workout", "run", "pool", "hike", "yoga", "swim" and "bowl". Walking was the most popular activity overall, but other activities varied by gender and region.

Women in the West did more intensive exercise than in any other region while the Midwest had the most intensive exercise among men. Men did slightly more intensive exercise than women overall, and South had the biggest gender gap in exercise intensity, said the study.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Target Heart Rate During Exercise

Embarking on a fitness regime? Find out what your safe heart rate zone while exercising.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Initiating Dialysis with Higher Kidney Function may Pose Death Risk in Children

Home Remedies for Hot Flashes

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive