medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Using Mobile Phones While Shopping may Lead to Unplanned Purchases

by Iswarya on  May 7, 2019 at 9:49 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Shoppers who use their mobile phones for tasks unrelated to retail tend to purchase things they didn't plan to buy and forget items they had planned to buy, reports a new study.The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.
Using Mobile Phones While Shopping may Lead to Unplanned Purchases
Using Mobile Phones While Shopping may Lead to Unplanned Purchases

The research team observed this effect even when phones were only used for part of the shopping trip.

"Our finding that phone use that is unrelated to shopping negatively affects shopping behavior was in stark contrast to beliefs held by consumers," said study author Michael Sciandra from Fairfield University, US.

For the study the researchers observed more than 230 participants in a simulated shopping task.

They found that consumers who are highly dependent upon mobile phones, characterized by excessive use of and reliance on the device, were the most at risk of deviating from a shopping plan while engaging in shopping-unrelated mobile phone use.

"Mobile phones are quickly becoming the principal distractor for many consumers, and they offer a unique form of interruption. Our findings may influence consumers' attitudes towards mobile phone use while shopping and persuade them to reflect on how these devices impact our lives, both positively and negatively," Sciandra added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

End Smartphone Addiction by Going on a Digital Detox

Smartphone addiction: Are you a cellphone addict? Habitual smartphone use can be ended by avoiding the four common triggers decoded by a new study.

Smartphone Addiction Battled By Ultra-wired South Korea

As she warns a classroom of wide-eyed South Korean 10-year-olds that they stand on the edge of an addiction that will turn them all into "mindless slaves", Kim Nam-Hee pulls no punches.

Many Brits Agree Phone Addiction Wrecks Havoc in Relationships

Mobile-phone addiction is causing relationship problems in Britain, claims a new research.

Cell Phone Addiction may Destroy Parent-Child Bonding

Do you often check emails, respond to office calls or play games on your cell phone while with family on a dinner? This phone addiction can damage your emotional bonding with kids soon.

What's New on Medindia

Turmeric - The Miracle Medicinal Spice

'STOP' for Asthma - World Asthma Day

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive