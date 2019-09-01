medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Using Dental Floss Can Put You At Risk Of Toxic Chemicals

by Rishika Gupta on  January 9, 2019 at 4:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Flossing becomes toxic: New study reveals how flossing with Oral-B Glide dental floss can contribute to increased levels of toxic PFAS chemicals exposure. The results of this study are published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.
Using Dental Floss Can Put You At Risk Of Toxic Chemicals
Using Dental Floss Can Put You At Risk Of Toxic Chemicals

A new study suggests certain types of consumer behaviors, including flossing with Oral-B Glide dental floss, contribute to elevated levels in the body of toxic PFAS chemicals. PFAS are water- and grease-proof substances that have been linked with numerous health problems. The findings provide new insight into how these chemicals end up in people's bodies and how consumers can limit their exposures by modifying their behavior.

The study, led by Silent Spring Institute in collaboration with the Public Health Institute in Berkeley, CA, appears online January 8 in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (JESEE) and is part of a special issue dedicated to PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

PFAS are used in a range of consumer products, including fast food packaging, non-stick pans, waterproof clothing, and stain-resistant carpets. People can be exposed to the substances directly through the products they use and the food they eat. They can also be exposed through indoor air and dust and contaminated drinking water.

Scientists are concerned about widespread exposure to PFAS in the population because the chemicals have been linked with health effects including kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, low birth weight, decreased fertility, and effects on the immune system.

In the new study, researchers measured 11 different PFAS chemicals in blood samples taken from 178 middle-aged women enrolled in the Public Health Institute's Child Health and Development Studies, a multigenerational study of the impact of environmental chemicals and other factors on disease.

To understand how people's behavior influences their exposure to PFAS, the researchers then compared the blood measurements with results from interviews in which they asked the women about nine behaviors that could lead to higher exposures. Half of the women in the analysis were non-Hispanic white, and half were African American.

Women who flossed with Oral-B Glide tended to have higher levels of a type of PFAS called PFHxS (perfluorohexanesulfonic acid) in their body compared with those who didn't. To further understand the connection, the researchers tested 18 dental flosses (including 3 Glide products) for the presence of fluorine--a marker of PFAS--using a technique called particle-induced gamma-ray emission (PIGE) spectroscopy.

All three Glide products tested positive for fluorine, consistent with previous reports that Glide is manufactured using Teflon-like compounds. In addition, two store brand flosses with "compare to Oral-B Glide" labeling and one floss describing itself as a "single strand Teflon fiber" tested positive for fluorine.

"This is the first study to show that using dental floss containing PFAS is associated with a higher body burden of these toxic chemicals," says lead author Katie Boronow, a staff scientist at Silent Spring. "The good news is, based on our findings; consumers can choose flosses that don't contain PFAS."

Other behaviors that were associated with higher PFAS levels included having stain-resistant carpet or furniture and living in a city served by a PFAS-contaminated drinking water supply.

Additionally, among African American women, those who frequently ate prepared food in coated cardboard containers, such as French fries or takeout, had elevated blood levels of four PFAS chemicals compared to women who rarely ate such food. The researchers did not see the same relationship with prepared food among non-Hispanic whites.

Overall, non-Hispanic whites tended to have higher levels of two PFAS chemicals, PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFHxS, compared with African Americans. The researchers could not explain the differences, suggesting that there are other behaviors they didn't measure that contributes to PFAS exposure.

"Overall, this study strengthens the evidence that consumer products are an important source of PFAS exposure," says Boronow. "Restricting these chemicals from products should be a priority to reduce levels in people's bodies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Research News from the Journals of the American Society for Microbiology

Several useful tips on dental tips, a better HPV test and how different strains of parasite infection affect behavior differently are listed below.

Regular Flossing Reduces Heart Attack Risk: Study

A new UK study claimed that regular flossing keeps one's health perfect and also reduces the chances of heart attack.

Flossing Teeth can Give You More Problems Than Benefits If Not Performed Properly

Robin Seymour, Emeritus Professor of Dental Sciences at Newcastle University, says that many people floss incorrectly, pushing plaque between the teeth down underneath their gums.

Vigorous Tooth Flossing Leads to Nasty Knee Infection in US Women

The US woman told doctors that she had voluntarily begun a vigorous dental flossing, with bleeding from her gums as a result.

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

Toothache

Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have had it at any time in life can never forget the awful feeling.

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children

Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

More News on:

Tooth Decay Tooth Discoloration Teeth Chart Dental Check-Up Root Canal Treatment Toothache Quiz on Dental Care Dental Care during Pregnancy Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children 

What's New on Medindia

Superfood Pomegranate for Beauty and Wellness

Top Thirty Quick and Easy Health Tips

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive