Ushikuvirus: The Giant Viral Clues That Could Save Lives

How the Ushikuvirus recasts the history of our cells and provides a window into future healthcare.
The mystery of human origin deepens as we unearth the world of new giant viruses. Ushikuvirus, a giant virus from a lake that infects amoebae, reveals the evolution of human biology and complex cell mechanisms (eukaryotes). (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Newly Discovered Giant Virus May Offer Clues to the Origin of Life
Go to source)
The groundbreaking viral theory proposed by Professor Masaharu Takemura and Dr. Philip Bell, Tokyo University of Science (TUS), Japan, shows that the nucleus or control center of a cell actually originated from an ancient large DNA virus.
Ushikuvirus Discovery Redefines the Viral Origins of the Eukaryotic Cell NucleusAs the virus started evolving directly in the nucleus of the host rather than destroying it, the virus may have established a permanent home inside the single-celled ancestor, and then evolving into a complex nucleus of what we have today.
The unique Ushikuvirus theory highlights that viruses weren't just parasites, they were the foundation to the genesis of complex life.
The new viral discovery opens new doors for research, understanding and designing new medicine or life-saving therapies for future diseases. The research was published in the Journal of Virology.
How Giant Viruses Shaped Human Biology Beyond InfectionNowadays, central to this idea are giant viruses that contain DNA, which were found in 2003. When they infect cells, they form specialized structures called virus factories inside the host.
Some of these factories are enclosed within a membrane, much like a cell nucleus, where DNA replication takes place, hinting at an evolutionary connection between viruses and complex cells.
In recent years, new types of DNA viruses have been discovered, including members of the family Mamonoviridae, which infect acanthamoeba (a type of amoeba, which is a single-celled microorganism), and the closely related clandestinovirus, which infects vermamoeba (another type of amoeba from a different family).
The Giant DNA Virus of Lake Ibaraki Supports the Nuclear Origin TheoryProf. Takemura along with researchers at the National Institute of Natural Sciences (NINS), Japan, report yet another of these giant DNA viruses that infect amoeba. Named ushikuvirus after Lake Ushiku in the Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan, where it was isolated. This discovery offers further support for the nuclear virus origin hypothesis.
The team included Mr. Jiwan Bae and Mrs. Narumi Hantori, Master’s degree students at the Graduate School of Science, TUS, along with Dr. Raymond Burton-Smith and Professor Kazuyoshi Murata from NINS.
“Giant viruses can be said to be a treasure trove whose world has yet to be fully understood. One of the future possibilities of this research is to provide humanity with a new view that connects the world of living organisms with the world of viruses,” says Prof. Takemura.
The Unusual Way Ushikuvirus Transforms Vermamoeba into Giant CellsGiant viruses are ubiquitously present in the environment. However, their isolation remains a challenge. These viruses are highly diverse and the discovery of ushikuvirus is extremely valuable.
The newly discovered ushikuvirus infects vermamoeba, like clandestinovirus, and is morphologically similar to members of the Mamonoviridae family, particularly Medusavirus, a genus characterized by its icosahedral shape and numerous short spikes on the capsid surface.
However, ushikuvirus also shows distinct features: it induces a specific cytopathic effect that causes its vermamoeba hosts to grow into unusually large cells, and it possesses multiple spike structures with unique caps on the capsid surface, some with filamentous extensions, not seen in medusaviruses.
Additionally, unlike medusaviruses and clandestinovirus, which replicate within the intact host nucleus, ushikuvirus disrupts the nuclear membrane to produce viral particles. This suggests a phylogenetic link between Mamonoviridae family that utilizes intact nucleus as viral factory and giant viruses like pandoravirus that disrupt the nuclear membrane for replication.
Understanding Viral Infection Can Lead to Future Treatments and Disease preventionResearchers believe that these variations between viruses may have evolved as adaptations to their hosts.
By comparing these structural and functional differences, researchers are beginning to piece together how giant viruses have diversified over time and how their interactions with host cells may have shaped the evolution of complex eukaryotic life.
“The discovery of a new Mamonoviridae-related virus, ‘ushikuvirus,’ which has a different host, is expected to increase knowledge and stimulate discussion regarding the evolution and phylogeny of the Mamonoviridae family.”
“As a result, it is believed that we will be able to get closer to the mysteries of the evolution of eukaryotic organisms and the mysteries of giant viruses,” says Prof. Takemura.
The discovery of these amoeba-infecting viruses could have practical implications for healthcare. Because certain Acanthamoeba species can cause diseases such as amoebic encephalitis, understanding how giant viruses infect and destroy amoebae may one day help scientists develop new strategies to prevent or treat such infections.
