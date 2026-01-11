Ushikuvirus: The Giant Viral Clues That Could Save Lives

How the Ushikuvirus recasts the history of our cells and provides a window into future healthcare.

The mystery of human origin deepens as we unearth the world of new giant viruses.(eukaryotes). (The groundbreaking viral theory proposed by Professor Masaharu Takemura and Dr. Philip Bell, Tokyo University of Science (TUS), Japan, shows thatAs the virus started evolving directly in the nucleus of the host rather than destroying it,The unique Ushikuvirus theory highlights that viruses weren't just parasites, they were the foundation to the genesis of complex life.The new viral discovery opens new doors for research, understanding and designing new medicine or life-saving therapies for future diseases. The research was published in theNowadays, central to this idea are giant viruses that contain DNA, which were found in 2003. When they infect cells, they form specialized structures called virus factories inside the host.In recent years, new types of DNA viruses have been discovered, including members of the family, which infect acanthamoeba (a type of amoeba, which is a single-celled microorganism), and the closely related clandestinovirus, which infects vermamoeba (another type of amoeba from a different family).Prof. Takemura along with researchers at the National Institute of Natural Sciences (NINS), Japan, report yetThe team included Mr. Jiwan Bae and Mrs. Narumi Hantori, Master’s degree students at the Graduate School of Science, TUS, along with Dr. Raymond Burton-Smith and Professor Kazuyoshi Murata from NINS.“Giant viruses can be said to be a treasure trove whose world has yet to be fully understood. One of the future possibilities of this research is to provide humanity with a new view that connects the world of living organisms with the world of viruses,” says Prof. Takemura.Giant viruses are ubiquitously present in the environment. However, their isolation remains a challenge. These viruses are highly diverse and the discovery of ushikuvirus is extremely valuable.However, ushikuvirus also shows distinct features: it induces a specific cytopathic effect that causes its vermamoeba hosts to grow into unusually large cells, and it possesses multiple spike structures with unique caps on the capsid surface, some with filamentous extensions, not seen in medusaviruses.Additionally, unlike medusaviruses and clandestinovirus, which replicate within the intact host nucleus,. This suggests a phylogenetic link betweenfamily that utilizes intact nucleus as viral factory and giant viruses like pandoravirus that disrupt the nuclear membrane for replication.Researchers believe that these variations between viruses may have evolved as adaptations to their hosts.“The discovery of a new-related virus, ‘ushikuvirus,’ which has a different host, is expected to increase knowledge and stimulate discussion regarding the evolution and phylogeny of thefamily.”“As a result, it is believed that we will be able to get closer to the mysteries of the evolution of eukaryotic organisms and the mysteries of giant viruses,” says Prof. Takemura.. Because certainspecies can cause diseases such as amoebic encephalitis, understanding how giant viruses infect and destroy amoebae may one day help scientists develop new strategies to prevent or treat such infections.Source-Eurekalert