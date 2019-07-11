medindia
Use of Oral Medications for Vaginal Yeast Infections During Pregnancy

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 7, 2019 at 12:37 AM Women Health News
Oral medications namely fluconazole and itraconazole during pregnancy were found to increase the risk of specific birth defects, revealed meta analysis.
Vaginal yeast infections may occur more commonly during pregnancy, and most are treated with topical medications, or creams. Oral medications are prescribed when topical treatment fails, but the safety of such agents during pregnancy is controversial. A recent review and analysis examined all relevant studies published on this topic.

The analysis, which is published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, included eight cohort studies and one case-control study. The oral agents used during pregnancy were fluconazole and itraconazole.

Results indicated that No difference was found between oral fluconazole/itraconazole exposure and non-exposure in the risk of other birth defects, spontaneous abortion, or stillbirth.

"The meta-analysis found that the administration of fluconazole or itraconazole during pregnancy was not associated with an increased risk of overall birth defects, but it was associated with a possible increase in the risk of specific birth defects," the authors wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

