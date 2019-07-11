Use of Oral Medications for Vaginal Yeast Infections During Pregnancy

Font : A- A+



Oral medications namely fluconazole and itraconazole during pregnancy were found to increase the risk of specific birth defects, revealed meta analysis.

Use of Oral Medications for Vaginal Yeast Infections During Pregnancy



Vaginal yeast infections may occur more commonly during pregnancy, and most are treated with topical medications, or creams. Oral medications are prescribed when topical treatment fails, but the safety of such agents during pregnancy is controversial. A recent review and analysis examined all relevant studies published on this topic.



‘Oral fluconazole use during pregnancy might slightly increase the risk of congenital heart defects and limb defects relative to the general population, and oral itraconazole use during pregnancy might increase the risk of eye defects.’ Show Full Article





Results indicated that No difference was found between oral fluconazole/itraconazole exposure and non-exposure in the risk of other birth defects, spontaneous abortion, or stillbirth.



"The meta-analysis found that the administration of fluconazole or itraconazole during pregnancy was not associated with an increased risk of overall birth defects, but it was associated with a possible increase in the risk of specific birth defects," the authors wrote.



Source: Eurekalert The analysis, which is published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics, included eight cohort studies and one case-control study. The oral agents used during pregnancy were fluconazole and itraconazole.Results indicated that No difference was found between oral fluconazole/itraconazole exposure and non-exposure in the risk of other birth defects, spontaneous abortion, or stillbirth."The meta-analysis found that the administration of fluconazole or itraconazole during pregnancy was not associated with an increased risk of overall birth defects, but it was associated with a possible increase in the risk of specific birth defects," the authors wrote.Source: Eurekalert Vaginal yeast infections may occur more commonly during pregnancy, and most are treated with topical medications, or creams. Oral medications are prescribed when topical treatment fails, but the safety of such agents during pregnancy is controversial. A recent review and analysis examined all relevant studies published on this topic.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.