About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

US to Start Covid-19 Vaccination for Kids Under 5

by Hannah Joy on June 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM
Font : A-A+

US to Start Covid-19 Vaccination for Kids Under 5

Covid-19 vaccination for children under 5 years to 6 months of age is gonna begin today in the US, reports a news agency.

The plan came after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on the shots for an additional 19 million children across the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?

Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?


Three-dose mRNA regimen, be it heterologous and homologous, is found to be the most effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.
Advertisement


The CDC's advisory panel on Saturday unanimously recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 6 months through four years, as well as the Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 months through five years.

"We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today's decision, they can," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.
How to Choose the Right Face Mask For Your Kid?

How to Choose the Right Face Mask For Your Kid?


Ideal face mask for kids would be the one which has six layers of filtration and the innermost layer should be made of soft fabric that is breathable for kids.
Advertisement

The CDC's move came a day after the US Food and Drug Administration amended emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines to include the youngest age group.

This was the last age group in the US without access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Since the pandemic began, more than 13.5 million US children have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Although Covid-19 is normally less severe in children than adults, the virus can be life threatening for some children. Covid-19 is the fifth leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4 years from March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2022, according to CDC data released on Friday.

The White House said vaccinations for children aged below 5 years would begin on Tuesday after the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The Joe Biden administration has procured a significant supply of vaccines for this age group, with 10 million doses available initially and millions more available in the coming weeks, according to a plan released by the White House.

Parents will be able to get their youngest children vaccinated at their pediatricians' offices, as well as at pop-up clinics at children's museums, libraries and child-care sites, according to the plan.

Appointment availability might be limited initially but every parent who wants to get their child vaccinated should be able to do so in the next few weeks, said Ashish Jha, who oversees the Biden administration's Covid-19 response.



Source: IANS
Good News for Parents: Two Vaccines Approved for Kids Under 5

Good News for Parents: Two Vaccines Approved for Kids Under 5


US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines for children.
Advertisement

Good News to Mothers: Breastfeeding Helps Prevent Diabetes

Good News to Mothers: Breastfeeding Helps Prevent Diabetes


Women who breastfeed are at a lower risk of developing diabetes later in life. Lactation reduces the risk of diabetes by improving pancreatic beta cell mass and function.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Noscaphene (Noscapine) Indian Medical Journals Drug - Food Interactions The Essence of Yoga Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE