About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

US Tariffs on Pharma: What It Means for India

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 27 2025 5:21 PM

Trump’s 100% tariff on patented drugs spares Indian generics, but long-term risks loom.

US Tariffs on Pharma: What It Means for India
Starting October 1, 2025, US President Donald Trump will slap a 100% tariff on branded and patented medicines imported into America—unless the manufacturer sets up a plant in the US. The step comes under investigations using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows tariffs on imports seen as a “security threat.”
While this may sound alarming, the immediate impact on India is expected to be limited, since most of India’s exports to the US are generic drugs (off-patent medicines), which are not covered by the new tariff (1 Trusted Source
Trump imposes 100 per cent tariff on patented drugs; impact on India to be limited

Go to source).


How Trump's Health Agenda Could Reshape Global Healthcare
How Trump's Health Agenda Could Reshape Global Healthcare
US health policies under Trump’s leadership could disrupt global healthcare through funding cuts, changes in vaccine regulations, and reduced multilateral engagement.

Why India Isn’t Hit Hard—Yet!

India is a major contributor to the generic drugs requirement in America, supplying nearly 47% of the demand. The US tariffs target patented drugs only, and so Indian companies, which deal predominantly with generics, are not threatened yet.
  • Many Indian firms already have manufacturing facilities in the US, helping them bypass such duties.
  • The level of exports of niche patented drugs in India remains low, and hence the revenue impact is limited.
  • For essential medicines, these expenses in the form of a tariff will be transferred to consumers, easing the burden on exporters.

Trump's Exit from WHO: US Global Health Shift
Trump's Exit from WHO: US Global Health Shift
Trump’s decision to exit the WHO sparks debates on global health security, vaccine equity, and international disease response strategies.

The Bigger Risk: Future Policy Shifts

Experts caution that while generics are safe today, things could change. Ongoing US investigations could widen the scope of tariffs later. India needs to stay alert and prepared with risk-mitigation strategies. To stay competitive, Indian pharma must:
  • Double down on bulk drugs and APIs, where the US sees India as a reliable supplier.
  • Invest in next-gen therapies like complex generics, biosimilars, peptides, and CAR-T.

    • Trump's Policies Could Roll Back Progress on Women's Health
    Trump's Policies Could Roll Back Progress on Women's Health
    Donald Trump's sexual and reproductive health policy changes threaten women in the USA and across the world.

    Why Diversification Matters

    The tariffs highlight a clear message: don’t depend too much on one market. While the US is India’s biggest pharma customer (20% share), the industry must expand into other regions. Building strength in innovation, complex medicines, and newer markets will keep Indian pharma resilient, no matter how trade winds shift. For now, the US tariffs are not a bitter pill for India’s pharma industry. Generics, India’s main export, remain untouched. But in the long run, Indian pharma will need to diversify, innovate, and prepare for policy surprises to protect its global edge. References:
    1. Trump imposes 100 per cent tariff on patented drugs; impact on India to be limited - (https://www.expresspharma.in/trump-imposes-100-per-cent-tariff-on-patented-drugs-impact-on-india-to-be-limited/)


    Source-Express Pharma
    Can Trump’s Veins Teach Us a Health Lesson?
    Can Trump’s Veins Teach Us a Health Lesson?
    President Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein disorder in seniors. Tests ruled out clots, heart failure, or any systemic illness.


    Latest Drug News
    View All