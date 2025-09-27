US Tariffs on Pharma: What It Means for India

Trump’s 100% tariff on patented drugs spares Indian generics, but long-term risks loom.
Starting October 1, 2025, US President Donald Trump will slap a 100% tariff on branded and patented medicines imported into America—unless the manufacturer sets up a plant in the US. The step comes under investigations using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows tariffs on imports seen as a “security threat.” While this may sound alarming, the immediate impact on India is expected to be limited, since most of India’s exports to the US are generic drugs (off-patent medicines), which are not covered by the new tariff (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Trump imposes 100 per cent tariff on patented drugs; impact on India to be limited
)
Why India Isn’t Hit Hard—Yet!India is a major contributor to the generic drugs requirement in America, supplying nearly 47% of the demand. The US tariffs target patented drugs only, and so Indian companies, which deal predominantly with generics, are not threatened yet.
- Many Indian firms already have manufacturing facilities in the US, helping them bypass such duties.
- The level of exports of niche patented drugs in India remains low, and hence the revenue impact is limited.
- For essential medicines, these expenses in the form of a tariff will be transferred to consumers, easing the burden on exporters.
The Bigger Risk: Future Policy ShiftsExperts caution that while generics are safe today, things could change. Ongoing US investigations could widen the scope of tariffs later. India needs to stay alert and prepared with risk-mitigation strategies. To stay competitive, Indian pharma must:
Why Diversification MattersThe tariffs highlight a clear message: don’t depend too much on one market. While the US is India’s biggest pharma customer (20% share), the industry must expand into other regions. Building strength in innovation, complex medicines, and newer markets will keep Indian pharma resilient, no matter how trade winds shift. For now, the US tariffs are not a bitter pill for India’s pharma industry. Generics, India’s main export, remain untouched. But in the long run, Indian pharma will need to diversify, innovate, and prepare for policy surprises to protect its global edge. References:
Source-Express Pharma