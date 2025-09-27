US Tariffs on Pharma: What It Means for India

Trump’s 100% tariff on patented drugs spares Indian generics, but long-term risks loom.

India supplies 47% of US generics—safe today, but future tariffs could sting.

Why India Isn’t Hit Hard—Yet!

Many Indian firms already have manufacturing facilities in the US, helping them bypass such duties.

The level of exports of niche patented drugs in India remains low, and hence the revenue impact is limited.

For essential medicines, these expenses in the form of a tariff will be transferred to consumers, easing the burden on exporters.

The Bigger Risk: Future Policy Shifts

Double down on bulk drugs and APIs, where the US sees India as a reliable supplier.

Invest in next-gen therapies like complex generics, biosimilars, peptides, and CAR-T.

Why Diversification Matters

Starting, US President Donald Trump will slap aon branded and patented medicines imported into America—unless the manufacturer sets up a plant in the US. The step comes under investigations using, which allows tariffs on imports seen as aWhile this may sound alarming, the immediate impact on India is expected to be, since most of India’s exports to the US are(off-patent medicines), which are not covered by the new tariff ().India is a major contributor to the generic drugs requirement in America, supplying nearly. The, and so Indian companies, which deal predominantly with generics, are not threatened yet.Experts caution that while generics are safe today, things could change. Ongoing US investigations could widen the scope of tariffs later. India needs to staywith risk-mitigation strategies. To stay competitive, Indian pharma must:The tariffs highlight a clear message:. While the US is India’s biggest pharma customer, the industry must expand into other regions. Building strength inwill keep Indian pharma resilient, no matter how trade winds shift. For now, the US tariffs arefor India’s pharma industry. Generics, India’s main export, remain untouched. But in the long run, Indian pharma will need toto protect its global edge.Source-Express Pharma