US Set to Launch COVID Pills at Pharmacies for Free

by Colleen Fleiss on March 3, 2022 at 11:55 PM
The United States is prepared to launch a new program that will help COVID-19 positive Americans receive antiviral pills for free at local pharmacies and community health centers.

Besides antivirals, Biden said that Americans can also order more free Covid tests at the government's website, covidtests.gov, next week.

Households are eligible for four free Covid tests per order. Families are limited to two orders starting next week based on residential address, the report said.

Although antiviral Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, have been relatively scarce since the Food and Drug Administration approved them late last year, Biden said that "Pfizer is working overtime to get us one million pills this month and more than double that next month."
Biden said the US has reached a new moment in the pandemic, with cases of severe illness down to their lowest level since July.

In line with the new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, the president said that most Americans are now safe to live a mask free life.

"With 75 per cent of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalisations down by 77 per cent, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely," Biden said.

He added that the US is prepared for new Covid variants, with the ability to deploy new vaccines within 100 days if needed.

"I cannot promise a new variant won't come. But I can promise you we'll do everything within our power to be ready if it does," he said.

Source: IANS
