medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

US Military Adopts Yoga into Their Training Curriculum

by Hannah Joy on  November 12, 2018 at 7:13 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Yoga has been adopted into the training curriculum by the US military, said Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik.
US Military Adopts Yoga into Their Training Curriculum
US Military Adopts Yoga into Their Training Curriculum

"Western countries are showing much interest over yoga. In the US alone, nearly 20 million people are practicing yoga and these numbers are increasing by 5 per cent every year. The US military training has adopted yoga in its training curriculum," Naik said while speaking at the inauguration of a two-day international yoga conference.

The Minister also said that countries in Europe had started recognizing the benefits of yoga and that several modern medical institutes there had adopted yoga as an alternative treatment for many disorders.

"Yoga is growing more popular because of increasing lifestyle-related disorders and non-communicable diseases. Some of the non-communicable diseases are growing like an epidemic and there is an urgent need to check its growth.

"Yoga along with other drug-less systems were probably the only answer for preventing such epidemics," Naik said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

International Day of Yoga

International day of yoga is celebrated on 21ST June every year to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga on the overall health and well-being.

Yoga Or Aerobic Exercise? Which Can Improve Heart Disease Risk Factors?

Yoga, as well as aerobic exercise, reduce blood pressure levels, BMI and cholesterol levels in obese diabetic adults with heart disease.

Practice Yoga To Improve Mind-Body Health

Yoga increases signals of a neuromodulator in the brain which improves learning, memory and reduces levels of inflammatory markers.

Can Yoga Help Lower Symptoms of Depression?

Yoga-based interventions can reduce the symptoms of depression. It is also feasible for patients with chronic, treatment-resistant depression.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Does Yoga help you grow Taller

Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

More News on:

Diabetes Mellitus Yoga Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Does Yoga help you grow Taller Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Exercise and Fitness Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes Meditation: Just For The Mind? Seven Chakras and Our Health Body Types and Befitting Workouts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 View All

News Category

News Archive