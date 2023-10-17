US FDA Could Ban Chemical Hair Straighteners Due to Health Risks

Hair-straightening treatments, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, are likely to be proposed for a ban by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products contain chemicals like formaldehyde, methylene or glycol that pose significant health hazards, according to a report.



How Safe are Hair-Straightening Chemical Products?

The ban is specifically aimed at products that contain formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals like methylene or glycol. These chemicals are used in certain cosmetic products that are applied to human hair as part of a combination of chemical and heating tool treatment intended to smooth or straighten the hair.These "chemicals are linked to short-term adverse health effects, such as sensitization reactions and breathing problems, and long-term adverse health effects, including an increased risk of certain cancers",( ) the FDA said.