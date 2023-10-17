About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
US FDA Could Ban Chemical Hair Straighteners Due to Health Risks

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM
Hair-straightening treatments, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, are likely to be proposed for a ban by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products contain chemicals like formaldehyde, methylene or glycol that pose significant health hazards, according to a report.

How Safe are Hair-Straightening Chemical Products?

The ban is specifically aimed at products that contain formaldehyde and other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals like methylene or glycol. These chemicals are used in certain cosmetic products that are applied to human hair as part of a combination of chemical and heating tool treatment intended to smooth or straighten the hair.

These "chemicals are linked to short-term adverse health effects, such as sensitization reactions and breathing problems, and long-term adverse health effects, including an increased risk of certain cancers",() the FDA said.

Hair Highlights

Hair highlights are a combination of color base to make the hair look trendy and vibrant. Read more on hair highlights tips and the different types of hair highlights.
Advertisement


After issuing a proposed rule, the FDA will review public comments, and decide whether further action is needed. "Based on the comments, we might decide to end the rule-making process, to issue a new proposed rule, or to issue a final rule. If we decide to issue a final rule, we publish the final rule in the Federal Register," the FDA said.

Studies have also linked the chemicals with cancers including ovaries, breast, and uterus. In a study published last year in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers found a link between the use of straightening products and uterine cancer.
Do Hair Straightening Products Cause Uterine Cancer

Do hair straighteners trigger cancer? Yes, chemical hair straightening products can increase the risk of developing uterine cancer.
Advertisement

Among nearly 34,000 women in the US ages 35 to 74, the study found a higher incident uterine cancer rate for those who reported using hair-straightening chemical products in the previous 12 months relative to those who did not.

Reference :
  1. Use of Straighteners and Other Hair Products and Incident Uterine Cancer - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36245087/)



Source: IANS
Hair-smoothing Products Could Harm Your Health

Researchers have issued a health hazard warning over usage of hair smoothing and straightening products in hair salons.
Advertisement

Hair Straighteners May Not Be Good After All

Formaldehyde, a strong foul-smelling gas, found in hair smoothing products is a known cancer causing substance.
Advertisement
Advertisement

