U.S. FDA Bids Adieu to Animal Testing

Historically, FDA has only allowed alternatives to animal studies in a handful of cases, but the tide is turning.In a meeting with its Science Board on June 14, 2022,The agency's new alternative methods (NAMs) group explained that new technologies, such as microphysiological systems in combination with cellular and computational methods, have the potential to provide better results and move products to the marketplace faster.FDA is considering putting these technologies through their paces in a qualification process, which would mean that developers would not have to re-validate tools that have gone through this rigorous procedure.To fund these efforts, FDA is asking Congress for $5 million for its NAMs initiative in fiscal 2023. And language in bills to reauthorize FDA user fees would allow the agency to consider alternative technologies for preclinical drug testing, meaning it would no longer have to require animal studies.Source: Eurekalert