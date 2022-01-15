US FDA Approves Nasal Spray to Treat Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis

US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approved Glenmark's nasal spray (Ryaltris) to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis.
According to Glenmark, the drug is for rhinitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older in the US.
"The FDA's approval of Ryaltris represents a major milestone for Glenmark and clearly supports our efforts to bring innovative treatment options in our key therapeutic areas." said Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart.
Glenmark has entered into commercial agreements with several partners around the world, including Menarini for the commercialization of Ryaltris in select EU markets, and with Bausch Health in Canada (where it is under review by Health Canada), the company said.
Source: IANS