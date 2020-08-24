by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM Coronavirus News
US FDA Approved Ointment Effective Against Coronavirus
An over the counter ointment, T3X , approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, has been successfully tested t as the first line of defence against the coronavirus that has claimed over eight lakh lives globally.

"As per the lab report states, no infectious virus was detected after 30 seconds of T3X treatment", the pharma company said in a statement.

"We believe this will be a breakthrough that will reduce the likelihood of becoming infected with coronavirus through the nose, which is where most cases are contracted, "said Dr Brian Huber, CEO and founder of Advanced Penetration Technology, which is based out of Indiana and Texas.


"This is a big deal. It is the type of protection a lot of people have been hoping for and could be a first line of defence against the COVID virus. It is a powerful and effective layer of prevention,"Huber said.

Though nose is the primary point of entry of many viruses, people may still contract coronavirus through the mouth and the eyes.

The ointment, T3X is an FDA approved, over-the-counter formulation, which means that no prescription is needed. It is easy to use and can be self-administered without the assistance of medical personnel or technicians. The product was developed initially for resistant-bacterial infections, it also has anti0fungal and anti0viral properties, with no documented side-effects.

Another product named APT T3X was tested by a London-based research laboratory, Virology Research Services Ltd,, and was proven very effective against Corona Virus (NL63) and Influenza A virus. The laboratory said that the formulation is highly effective against the novel coronavirus as well.

According to the study, APT T3X effectively neutralises viral infectivity within seconds ans hence can be used intranasally to decrease the viral load of exposure. APT T3X displays a 99.9% virucidal activity against human coronavirus NL63.

Patients diagnosed with Lyme disease should be aware of a potential Herx reaction shortly after use, the company said.

The global coronavirus count stands at 23 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University's COVID resource centre.

Source: Medindia

