US COVID Death Toll Tops 700,000

The US remains the country worst hit by the pandemic with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of the infections and almost 15 per cent of the fatalities.The current caseload stood at 43,617,650.Covid deaths in the country hit half a million on Februaru 22, and topped 600,000 on June 15.It took 113 days for the national death toll to climb from 500,000 to 600,000, and 108 days to soar from 600,000 to 700,000.Source: IANS