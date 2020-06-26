US COVID-19 Cases Reaches 2.4 Million

Number of novel coronavirus cases in the US surpassed 2.4 million, reaching 2,404,781, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 122,370, according to the tally, Xinhua reported. Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Florida, and Massachusetts, the tally showed. ‘New York remains the hardest-hit state with 390,415 cases and 31,276 fatalities. ’Read More.. Source: IANS << Ebola Outbreak Declared Over in Congo: WHO Northern Railways Install Emergency Alarm System in Shakurba... >> Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay. READ MORE COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis. READ MORE Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone) Daily Calorie Requirements More News on: CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake