U.S. Childhood Vaccine Schedule Overhaul: Why Experts Are Sounding the Alarm

Experts warn that proposed changes to the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule could endanger children and weaken disease protection.
The US position on vaccinations for children may change significantly. According to CNN, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is considering a significant revision to the country's paediatric vaccination schedule. Public health experts warn that the proposed changes, which reduce the number of frequently prescribed vaccinations and change the timing of immunisations, may have a negative impact on children and overall disease protection. At the heart of the debate is Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the current Secretary of Health and Human Services, who has a long history of vaccine scepticism and supports changing the current schedule ().
Vaccines on the Chopping Block: What Could ChangeUnder the reported plans, several vaccines that are currently recommended for routine use in U.S. children could be removed entirely from the schedule. They include immunisations or preventive shots for:
- Rotavirus
- Varicella (chickenpox)
- Hepatitis A
- Meningococcal disease
- Seasonal influenza
- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
Experts in public health warn that these figures do not provide a complete picture.
“A Terrible Mistake”: Experts Warn of Preventable HarmJessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist for infectious diseases at Defend Public Health, calls the potential rollback "a terrible mistake". She warns that reducing routine childhood vaccinations could lead to more hospital stays, long-term problems, and deaths from diseases that are currently preventable.
The recent approval of several vaccines that are alleged to be dangerous has led to misconceptions about their necessity and safety. However, Malaty Rivera emphasises that vaccines for illnesses like chickenpox and HPV have been used for decades and have repeatedly proven to be safe and highly effective.
She also highlights a dangerous mental divide among the public:
- “Old-school” vaccines (polio, measles) are widely accepted
- “New-school” vaccines (varicella, HPV, RSV) are often unfairly questioned
RSV: A Case Study in Why Timing MattersProtection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of the most worrisome possible deletions. According to the CDC, RSV is the most common cause of hospitalisation among newborns in the United States. RSV-related hospitalisations are between 58,000 and 80,000 children under five every year.
Two highly effective antibody-based vaccines that reduce hospitalisation rates by more than 90% were approved in 2023 and 2025. They are essential in saving the lives of unstable newborns, though they do not qualify as vaccines.
Removing regular RSV protection recommendations may increase the number of avoidable hospitalisations and place a significant burden on paediatric medical care systems.
Why Comparing the U.S. to Denmark Misses the PointAdvocates of the U.S. vaccine schedule have often used Denmark as an example. However, experts say that such a comparison is flawed.
According to epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, the success of Denmark is largely based on the fact that the country has a universal healthcare system that ensures that everyone has access to care without any cost.
In contrast, the U.S. healthcare system is fragmented, with millions of people falling into coverage gaps. Vaccine recommendations from the CDC directly influence:
- Insurance coverage
- Federal programs like Vaccines for Children (VFC)
- Accessibility for low-income and underserved families
A Risk to Collective ProtectionExperts agree that even partial rollbacks might erode the nation's collective immunity against fatal infectious illnesses, even if the planned changes to the U.S. paediatric vaccination schedule are not yet official. States and individual healthcare providers may attempt to bridge the gaps, but a fragmented approach may fail to protect the most vulnerable children. Experts worry that if these changes are implemented, decades of progress against preventable childhood illnesses could be reversed, potentially signalling a paradigm shift in the United States.
Everyone should benefit from public health advice, not just those with resources, time, or medical expertise. Nuzzo cautions that many families obtain life-saving vaccinations solely through insurance coverage and national guidelines.
