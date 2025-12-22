Experts warn that proposed changes to the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule could endanger children and weaken disease protection.

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Rolling back routine childhood vaccines could expose thousands of children to preventable diseases. #vaccinationschedule #USvaccination #childhealth #medindia

Vaccines on the Chopping Block: What Could Change

Rotavirus

Varicella (chickenpox)

Hepatitis A

Meningococcal disease

Seasonal influenza

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

“A Terrible Mistake”: Experts Warn of Preventable Harm

“Old-school” vaccines (polio, measles) are widely accepted

“New-school” vaccines (varicella, HPV, RSV) are often unfairly questioned

RSV: A Case Study in Why Timing Matters

Why Comparing the U.S. to Denmark Misses the Point

Insurance coverage

Federal programs like Vaccines for Children (VFC)

Accessibility for low-income and underserved families

A Risk to Collective Protection

U.S. Plan to Drop Some Childhood Vaccines to Align with Denmark Will Endanger Children, Experts Say - (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/u-s-plan-to-drop-some-childhood-vaccines-to-align-with-denmark-will-endanger/)

The US position on vaccinations for children may change significantly. According to CNN, theis considering a significant revision to the country's paediatric vaccination schedule. Public health experts warn that the proposed changes, which reduce the number of frequently prescribed vaccinations and change the timing of immunisations, may have a negative impact on children and overall disease protection.At the heart of the debate is, the current Secretary of Health and Human Services, who has a long history of vaccine scepticism and supports changing the current schedule ( ).Under the reported plans, several vaccines that are currently recommended for routine use in U.S. children could be removed entirely from the schedule. They include immunisations or preventive shots for:The recommended immunisation schedule now protects children in the United States against eighteen infectious illnesses. In contrast, Denmark, a nation that the Trump administration frequently uses as an example, suggests vaccinations for ten illnesses, each with a separate schedule and route of administration.Experts in public health warn that these figures do not provide a complete picture., an epidemiologist for infectious diseases at Defend Public Health, calls the potential rollback. She warns that reducing routine childhood vaccinations could lead to more hospital stays, long-term problems, and deaths from diseases that are currently preventable.The recent approval of several vaccines that are alleged to be dangerous has led to misconceptions about their necessity and safety. However, Malaty Rivera emphasises that vaccines for illnesses like chickenpox and HPV have been used for decades and have repeatedly proven to be safe and highly effective.She also highlights a dangerous mental divide among the public:This distinction, experts say, is not rooted in science.Protection againstis one of the most worrisome possible deletions. According to the CDC, RSV is the most common cause of hospitalisation among newborns in the United States.are betweenTwo highly effective antibody-based vaccines thatwere approved in 2023 and 2025. They are essential in saving the lives of unstable newborns, though they do not qualify as vaccines.and place a significant burden on paediatric medical care systems.Advocates of the U.S. vaccine schedule have often used Denmark as an example. However, experts say that such a comparison is flawed.According to epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, the success of Denmark is largely based on the fact that the country has a universal healthcare system that ensures that everyone has access to care without any cost.In contrast, the U.S. healthcare system is fragmented, with millions of people falling into coverage gaps. Vaccine recommendations from the CDC directly influence:Nuzzo warns.Experts agree that even partial rollbacks might erode the nation's collective immunity against fatal infectious illnesses, even if the planned changes to the U.S. paediatric vaccination schedule are not yet official. States and individual healthcare providers may attempt to bridge the gaps, but a fragmented approach may fail to protect the most vulnerable children. Experts worry that if these changes are implemented, decades of progress against preventable childhood illnesses could be reversed, potentially signalling a paradigm shift in the United States.Everyone should benefit from public health advice, not just those with resources, time, or medical expertise. Nuzzo cautions that many families obtain life-saving vaccinations solely through insurance coverage and national guidelines.Source-CNN