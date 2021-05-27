by Angela Mohan on  May 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US CDC Probes into Heart Problem in Vaccinated Teens
CDC looks into "relatively few reports" of possible link between heart problem and COVID vaccines in young people, doctors suggest people should pay close attention to possible symptoms, like chest pain and shortness of breath.

However, It still remains unclear whether the vaccine is the cause of the heart problem called myocarditis, reports NBC News, quoting health experts.

The report said it identified at least 55 suspected cases in the US.


"In recent weeks, there have been rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis occurring after COVID-19 vaccination in the United States and Europe," the CDC had said in a statement.

"Reported cases appear to be mild and often go away without requiring treatment."

Myocarditis and pericarditis are conditions that involve inflammation in and around the heart.

Cases have been reported more often in males than in females, according to the CDC.

"The onset occurs more often following the second dose, typically within four days of receiving that shot".

"Most cases go away on their own without patients knowing they ever had the condition," said Dr Steven Nissen, chief academic officer of the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

"Keep in mind that COVID itself can cause myocarditis. What we have is a disease that kills people, including young people, and a theoretical incidence of myocarditis," Nissen was quoted as saying in the report on Tuesday.

A number of viruses can also cause myocarditis, including enteroviruses.

Manesh Patel, chief of the division of cardiology at Duke University School of Medicine, said he's only seen one possible case, which he reported to the CDC.

This kind of myocarditis "is usually sort of self-limiting, or improves as the heart gets better, even when it's inflamed", Patel was quoted as saying.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Echocardiogram
Echocardiogram is an ultrasound of the heart, which aids in obtaining the heart images to assess the underlying heart condition.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Stress Relief Through Alternative MedicineHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditisEchocardiogram