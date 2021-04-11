US CDC Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11

Advertisement

The decision came after an independent panel of experts on the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices had unanimously recommended the shots for children in a 14-0 vote.The vaccine is one-third the adult dose and the vaccine would be given in two doses, three weeks apart.The lower dose was chosen to minimise side effects and still produce strong immunity, according to Pfizer.White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Monday that the government has purchased enough of the low-dose children's vaccine for everyone in this age group.A total of 172 children in the US aged 5-11 have died from Covid-19 and more than 8,300 have been hospitalised, according to the CDC's latest data.Source: IANS