medindia

US Adults Spend More Time on Sedentary Activity Than on Aerobic Activity

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 27, 2019 at 2:34 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

There is an increase in the proportion of people who do not meet recommendations such as the physical activity guidelines for americans. Those sitting more than six hours a day increased. Nationwide efforts are warranted to promote physical activity and lower sedentary time. There are health risks of sedentary behaviors, and there is an association with physical activity.
US Adults Spend More Time on Sedentary Activity Than on Aerobic Activity
US Adults Spend More Time on Sedentary Activity Than on Aerobic Activity

Importance The updated 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (PAG) reaffirmed key recommendations regarding aerobic activity in the 2008 edition and recently introduced health risks of sedentary behaviors and their association with physical activity.

Show Full Article


Objective To examine the concurrent changing trends in adherence to the PAG for aerobic activity and time spent on sedentary behavior in US adults from 2007 to 2016.

Design, Setting, and Participants This study used data from a series of cross-sectional, nationally representative surveys on adults 18 years or older from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys from 2007 to 2016. Data analysis was performed from September 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019.

Main Outcomes and Measures Duration, frequency, and intensity of leisure-time, work-related, and transportation-related aerobic activity were ascertained by a standardized questionnaire and summed as minutes per week. Adherence to the PAG for aerobic activity was defined as engaging in at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity. Time spent on sedentary behavior was estimated by hours spent sitting on a typical day.

Results Among 27 343 participants 18 years or older (13 630 [52.0%] female; 14 628 [66.6%] non-Hispanic white), the weighted adherence rate to the PAG for aerobic activity was 65.2% (95% CI, 62.3%-68.2%) in 2015-2016, with no significant change from 2007-2008 (63.2%; 95% CI, 60.2%-66.1%) to 2015-2016 (P = .15 for trend). Time spent on sedentary behavior significantly increased over time from a weighted mean (SE) of 5.7 (0.3) hours per day in 2007-2008 to 6.4 (0.2) hours per day in 2015-2016 (P < .001 for trend). The weighted proportion of people not adhering to the PAG for aerobic activity and reporting long sedentary time (>6 hours per day) increased from 16.1% (95% CI, 14.4%-17.8%) in 2007-2008 to 18.8% (95% CI, 17.7%-20.0%) in 2015-2016.

Conclusions and Relevance The findings suggest that the adherence rate to the PAG for aerobic activity in US adults has not improved since the release of the first edition in 2008 but that time spent on sedentary behavior has significantly increased over time. Further nationwide efforts appear to be warranted to not only promote physical activity but also reduce sedentary time in the United States.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Being a 'Couch Potato' can be linked to Increased Anxiety Risk

Sitting at a place continuously with no physical activity is a major risk factor for developing anxiety. Know more about its effects and treatments.

Five Essential Components of Physical Fitness

Did you know that physical fitness is more important than maintaining your figure or a six-pack? Read on to know more about the 5 components of fitness.

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health

Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

How to Shed the Extra Pounds with Water Aerobics

Water aerobics is fast becoming a popular fitness mantra. It involves exercises performed in water. It helps tone the body, achieve stamina and lose weight.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

An article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

More News on:

Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Pregnancy Exercises and Massages Exercise and Fitness Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally Benefits of Aerobic Exercises How to Shed the Extra Pounds with Water Aerobics Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health 

What's New on Medindia

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

Health Benefits of Yams
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive