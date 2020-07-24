by Samhita Vitta on  July 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Urine Test for Cystic Fibrosis Patients is Beneficial: Study
Urine test for patients with cystic fibrosis could be beneficial, according to a new study. The study also provides insights on the effects of cystic fibrosis in the kidneys.

The first hormone—called secretin —was discovered in 1902.

Secretin stimulates the secretion of bicarbonate in the pancreas to neutralize acids. This requires a membrane protein and chloride channel called the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), which is defective in patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, a condition that causes thick mucus to clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas.


In patients with this disease, there is no increase in urinary excretion of bicarbonate following treatment with secretin.

A team led by Jens Leipziger, MD, PhD (Aarhus University) and Karl Kunzelmann, MD, PhD (University of Regensburg) studied several mouse models, patients with cystic fibrosis, and different types of cells to define the mechanisms involved in the urinary excretion of bicarbonate, and how these mechanisms are affected by cystic fibrosis.

They also found that a urine test of bicarbonate may help to assess CFTR function in patients, which may be useful for assessing the potential of new medications.

"A simple urine test may become a useful tool to measure how much CFTR function is defective in each patient and also to see if novel treatment strategies have an effect," said Dr. Leipziger.

The study was published in JASN . Study co-authors include Peder Berg, Samuel L. Svendsen, Mads V. Sorensen, PhD, Casper K. Larsen, PhD, Jesper Frank Andersen, Soren Jensen-Fangel, MD, Majbritt Jeppesen, MD, PhD, Rainer Schreiber, and Ines Cabrita.



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Simple Noninvasive Test can Help Personalize Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
Personalized medications can now be developed by a simple non invasive test for cystic fibrosis found a new study
READ MORE
Coughing Unable to Bring Out Mucus in Cystic Fibrosis: Here's Why
Scientists discover why it is difficult to bring out mucus from the airways in certain lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis and chronic bronchitis by means of coughing.
READ MORE
FDA Approves Ivacaftor Drug for Cystic Fibrosis : More Patients to Benefit
The US FDA has allowed the use of ivacaftor for 23 additional mutations in cystic fibrosis patients, thereby allowing more patients to experience its benefits.
READ MORE
Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Specific Mutations To Benefit From New Drug
A new combination drug for cystic fibrosis has been approved by the USFDA in people ages 12 and older that can treat the underlying cause of the disease.
READ MORE
Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure
READ MORE
Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.
READ MORE
Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis
Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s Disease
Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenUndescended TesticlesVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenDiet for Kidney stonesGenetic Testing of DiseasesVaricoceleCystic FibrosisTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationFibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and FibrosisRetroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormond´s Disease