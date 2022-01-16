About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Urine Biomarkers may Help Monitor Concussion

by Karishma Abhishek on January 16, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Urine Biomarkers may Help Monitor Concussion

Urine samples may help monitor concussion as per a study at the Boston Children's Hospital, published in the journal Neurology.

Concussion can be frustratingly hard to diagnose and track. The injury doesn't show up on routine brain scans, and there is no definitive diagnostic test. It's usually diagnosed based on symptoms, and, in athletes, comparison with baseline testing if it was done. But concussion symptoms are non-specific, unreliable, and easily influenced by emotions.

Advertisement


"Athletes usually want to go back to their sport, so lots of times they say, 'I feel great, doc,' putting themselves at risk should they sustain a second brain injury," says William Meehan, MD, a physician in the division of sports medicine at Boston Children's Hospital and director of The Micheli Center for Sports Injury Prevention. "But we've also had a lot of kids coming in worried, saying, 'I'm not doing so well in school and I play soccer. Could it be a concussion?' It would be great if a test could just tell us yes or no."

Rebekah Mannix, MD, MPH, in Boston Children's Division of Emergency Medicine, says 40 to 60 percent of concussions are missed in the acute setting, where more visible injuries tend to get the attention. "Concussion can be very subtle.
Advertisement

But there are lots of reasons to want to diagnose concussion acutely — it can facilitate recovery, prevent kids from going back to sports too quickly, and avoid second-impact syndrome. We are always looking for objective markers of injury."

A chance encounter

In 2015, David Howell, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow with Meehan, gave a talk at Boston Children's describing a study of concussion they were just beginning in collegiate athletes. Marsha Moses, PhD, director of the vascular biology program at Boston Children's approached Howell afterward. "My lab works in the urinary biomarker space," she said. "We should talk."

Moses's work, going back more than 20 years, began as a way to detect and monitor a variety of cancers. Several of her team's non-invasive urine tests are now in clinical trials. Over time, the team has also validated urinary biomarkers for chronic pelvic pain, benign prostatic hyperplasia, endometriosis, and more. Moses's renowned urine biorepository contains thousands of samples.

"In many illnesses, markers of physical and biological damage find their way into the bloodstream, and can often be found in the urine," Moses says. "Urine testing can be done early and often and is inexpensive compared to other types of tests." A dialogue quickly started up. "We had the study population, and Marsha's lab brought the scientific expertise of urine biomarker discovery and validation," says Howell, who is now at the University of Colorado.

Finding biomarkers of concussion

Until the pandemic, Moses and her team attended annual preseason evaluations at a local college. They consented the athletes and collected and froze their urine samples according to protocols established in the Moses Lab.

Athletes who sustained a concussion (diagnosed by a sports medicine physician) provided a repeat urine sample within seven days, and again one, three, six, and 12 months after injury.

"As concussions occur, we wait for those samples to come in," says Cassandra Daisy of the Moses Lab, co-first author on the study with Howell and fellow Moses Lab member Speros Varinos. "Our population allows us to closely match athletes with and without concussion in terms of age and sex."

Eventually, the team gathered enough samples to compare the urine profiles of 95 athletes: 48 who sustained concussions and 47 controls. To measure proteins, they used mass spectroscopy in collaboration with John Froehlich, PhD, and Richard Lee, MD, in Boston Children's department of urology, as well as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs).

Of 71 proteins that differed significantly between the two groups, two stood out as the most predictive of concussion: IGF-1 and the IGF-binding protein 5 (IGFBP5), both found at significantly lower levels post-concussion.

They appear to be involved in brain injury repair, so the body may retain them after concussion rather than excrete them. Used together and added to gait evaluations, the proteins distinguished between athletes with and without concussion with high reliability.

While the other proteins found were less predictive, many were quite interesting scientifically and could help in understanding the biological effects of concussion.

"We were surprised by what we didn't find," adds Daisy. "Known markers of severe brain injury didn't differ between the athletes with concussion and controls. Concussion appears to be very different."

Testing concussion biomarkers in other groups

With these biomarkers for concussion in hand, the team now aims to validate its proof-of-principle study through clinical trials in different populations, such as a broader college athlete population, adolescents playing sports, and people with non-sport-related concussions. Eventually, the goal is to develop a test that could be available at the point of care and even at the time of injury.

"As with COVID-19, if you have symptoms but aren't sure of the cause, it would be ideal to have a test to diagnose concussion or rule it out," says Howell.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Pandemic Effects on Alcohol Consumption
Cause of Multiple Sclerosis Has Been Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Diet for Kidney stones Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy 

Recommended Reading
Effect of Multiple Concussions on Teens’ Brain
Effect of Multiple Concussions on Teens’ Brain
Brain connectivity in the interconnected networks (Default Mode Network - DMN) of teens might be ......
Concussion Recovery may be Fastened by Restricting Screen Time
Concussion Recovery may be Fastened by Restricting Screen Time
Restricting screen time of computer, phone, and TV screens after concussion in young adults may ......
Recovery Timeline of Concussion – Redefined!
Recovery Timeline of Concussion – Redefined!
Recovery timeline of concussion may be redefined to 28 days, as per a new study conducted on ......
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a concussion related brain disease in people suffering from repe...
Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary r...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close