medindia

Urine Biomarker Aids in Noninvasive Detection of Prostate Cancer

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 4, 2019 at 6:57 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel prostate cancer gene fusion involving KLK4 protein coding gene and KLKP1 pseudogene forms a unique biomarker. This can be detected in the urine samples of patients with prostate cancer in a non-invasive way, according to a research study published in the journal Neoplasia led by principal investigator Nallasivam Palanisamy, Ph.D., associate scientist in the Vattikuti Urology Institute at Henry Ford Health System.
Urine Biomarker Aids in Noninvasive Detection of Prostate Cancer
Urine Biomarker Aids in Noninvasive Detection of Prostate Cancer

Currently, the prostate specific antigen (PSA) exam is used as the standard screening method for prostate cancer. However, elevated PSA levels are not exclusive to prostate cancer, as they can also be caused by benign prostate conditions.

Show Full Article


As a result, an elevated PSA test can sometimes lead to an unnecessary prostate biopsy for the patient, which carries a risk of bleeding and infection. Findings from this research may offer a more accurate and reliable method to diagnose prostate cancer.

"This study is exciting because it has the potential to offer a non-invasive alternative to the traditional PSA test in order to diagnose significant prostate cancers," said Craig Rogers, M.D., chair of the Vattikuti Urology Institute at Henry Ford Health System. "The discovery of new biomarkers ultimately benefits our patients, as it advances our understanding of this complex disease and how to most effectively treat it."

When the KLK4 protein coding gene and KLKP1 pseudogene fuse together, the fusion gene KLK4-KLKP1 is formed. Pseudogenes like KLKP1 are the non-functional, or dead, versions of an actual gene that is normally not expressed in a cell but can become active in cancerous cells and disrupt the functions of the actual gene.

"The unique feature of this fusion gene is the conversion of the noncoding pseudogene KLKP1 into a protein coding gene, and its unique expression in about 30 percent of high Gleason grade prostate cancer," said Dr. Palanisamy.

"Like other ETS family gene fusions, KLK4-KLKP1 can also be detected in the urine samples of patients with prostate cancer, enabling non-invasive detection of prostate cancer. Given the unique feature of this fusion, prostate cancer specific expression, oncogenic properties and noninvasive detection, this novel gene fusion has the potential to be used as a biomarker for early detection of prostate cancer and a therapeutic target."

The researchers conducting this study screened a cohort of 659 patients (380 Caucasian American; 250 African American, and 29 patients of other races), which revealed that the KLK4-KLKP1 fusion gene is expressed in about 32 percent of prostate cancer patients, representing a distinct subset of prostate cancer cases.

Correlative analysis showed that the new fusion gene can be used in combination with other prostate cancer molecular markers for cancer detection. In addition to urine samples, the fusion could also be detected in needle biopsy tissue samples by using a specific antibody.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States. Advances in diagnosis, treatment, and management have resulted in increased survival rates, yet prostate cancer still remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among American men. One of the major barriers to achieving successful prostate cancer control is the underlying molecular complexity of the disease itself.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVProstate CancerAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

What's New on Medindia

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin

Nipah and Hendra Viruses Can be Blocked by Potent Antibody

Top 8 Tips to Prevent Oral Thrush at Home
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive