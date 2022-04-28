Urinary Symptoms may Affect Mortality Risk

Advertisement

Death Risk Doubled Among Men with Frequent Urinary Incontinence

Lower urinary tract symptoms were analyzed as a risk factor for death during follow-up, with adjustment for age and other accompanying medical conditions (comorbidity). The analysis accounted for the possible interaction between symptoms and bothersomeness. For urologists, symptom "bother" is an important consideration: men who say their urinary symptoms don't bother them very much are considered to be successfully coping with their symptoms, and thus do not require treatment.Data analysis showed several significant associations between male urinary tract symptoms and long-term mortality risk. Findings included a 20% increased risk of death among men with moderate to severe bladder emptying or "voiding" symptoms (such as hesitancy, weak stream, or straining). There was also a 40% increase in men with "storage" symptoms (such as frequent daytime urination, nocturia, or various types of incontinence).Analysis including mild urinary symptoms found no increase in mortality risk. "For clinicians, the analyses show that moderate and severe male LUTS in general are good indicators of poor health whereas mild LUTS can be considered as a normal part of healthy ageing," according to the authors.However, there were some notable exceptions: mortality risk was increased by 30% among men with daytime frequency and 50% for those with nocturia, regardless of symptom severity. Dr. Åkerla and colleagues write, "This suggests considering daytime voiding interval of three or less hours and any nighttime voiding as patient-important, especially when appearing as persistent symptoms."In addition, the risk of death was more than doubled among men with frequent urinary incontinence. This "particularly strong" association suggested that urinary urgency has a significant impact on health and functional status in aging men - possibly reflecting the effects of long-term neurological and vascular disease.Dr. Åkerla and colleagues conclude: "The lack of association between symptom bother and mortality possibly reinforces the very subjective nature of bother as a construct compared to more objectively measured symptom severity."Source: Eurekalert