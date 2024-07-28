Urgent Need to Combat Hepatitis and Reduce Liver Cancer Deaths

Liver Cancer, Fourth Leading Cause of Death



#worldhepatitsday

To combat the rising liver cancer deaths in Southeast Asia, projected to double to over 200,000 annually by 2050, ( ) the World Health Organization (WHO) urged regional countries to urgently enhance efforts to ensure universal access to prevention, vaccination, diagnosis, and treatment for viral hepatitis B and C.Liver cancer is currently the fourth biggest cause of cancer deaths in the region, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths among men. Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO Southeast Asia, said on World Hepatitis Day that we have the knowledge and tools to prevent, diagnose and treat viral hepatitis, yet people with chronic hepatitis B and C are still waiting to access the services they need.“We need to accelerate efforts to deliver equitable services closer to communities, at the primary health care level,” she noted. Almost 75 percent of liver cirrhosis is due to hepatitis B and C infection. In 2022, the Southeast Asia region accounted for 70.5 million people living with viral hepatitis B and C.Worldwide, hepatitis B and C combined cause 3,500 deaths per day, with 6,000 people newly infected with viral hepatitis each day. On the global level, an estimated 254 million people are living with hepatitis B and 50 million people are living with hepatitis C.Wazed said there are safe and effective vaccines that can prevent hepatitis B infection.Also, antiviral drugs are highly effective in controlling and preventing disease progression, managing chronic hepatitis B and curing most cases of hepatitis C. “More needs to be done for these life-saving interventions to benefit each person, irrespective of who they are and where they live,” Wazed noted.According to the world health body, testing and treatment must be accessible within the community delivered by primary health care facilities and general practitioners, close to where people live and work, and included as part of universal health coverage.“Accelerated coverage of testing and treatment of hepatitis B and hepatitis C will reduce development of liver cirrhosis and cancer, and ultimately, death,” Wazed said.Source-IANS