Urge to Treat Anxiety in Patients Post COVID-19 Using Genetic Tests

Advertisement

The numbers are even worse among those diagnosed with anxiety, with 86 percent rating their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe in the previous six months. Although the pandemic is only 18 months old, more than half of those who have been diagnosed with anxiety say they have had symptoms for years or decades before seeking help.Only 36% of those who haven't sought treatment but believe they may be suffering from anxiety intend to do so. When asked what would trigger them to seek help for their anxiety, 47% said a crippling panic attack. Other reasons included a lack of ability to leave their homes (34%), sleep issues (31%), unshakeable sense of dread (30%), and a negative attitude (30%).Six in 10 of all respondents said they are concerned with anxiety and/or pandemic-related PTSD. Nearly two-thirds of respondents diagnosed with anxiety said their symptoms have increased "a little or a lot" as a result of the current COVID-19 restrictions."The pandemic appears to have made people willing to share their mental health struggles," said Mark Pollack, MD, chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. "Talking about mental health challenges is the first step towards getting treatment.""It's not a big deal," 35% of all respondents say, while 24% say their problems are "just a phase." Money. 25% say they didn't want to spend the money or that medication resistance is too expensive. 22% say they don't want to go through a medication trial and error process.said Dr. Pollack. "Like other medical conditions, individuals should seek evaluation and treatment as early as possible, to minimize the distress and dysfunction associated with these conditions."In her early twenties, Anna, now 32, was diagnosed with anxiety. Regular medications prescribed by the psychiatrist initially exacerbated her problems, but after she completed the GeneSight test, which analyses how a patient's genes may influence their outcomes, the psychiatrist reduced the dosage by half and it worked.GeneSight is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The test can help inform clinicians about how anyone specific patient's genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications.Source: Medindia