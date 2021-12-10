Urge to Treat Anxiety in Patients Post COVID-19 Using Genetic Tests

People who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or rape, or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence, or serious injury, may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Most Americans are now experiencing post-COVID-19 anxiety. However, one in five people say they will not seek treatment for mental health issues, and others say they will wait until the symptoms harm their lives before seeking help.
Nearly half of all respondents (46%) rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe in the previous six months, as per the study findings of GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine.
Only 36% of those who haven't sought treatment but believe they may be suffering from anxiety intend to do so. When asked what would trigger them to seek help for their anxiety, 47% said a crippling panic attack. Other reasons included a lack of ability to leave their homes (34%), sleep issues (31%), unshakeable sense of dread (30%), and a negative attitude (30%).
COVID-19 Triggered Anxiety Among the Populace
Six in 10 of all respondents said they are concerned with anxiety and/or pandemic-related PTSD. Nearly two-thirds of respondents diagnosed with anxiety said their symptoms have increased "a little or a lot" as a result of the current COVID-19 restrictions.
"The pandemic appears to have made people willing to share their mental health struggles," said Mark Pollack, MD, chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. "Talking about mental health challenges is the first step towards getting treatment."
"It's not a big deal," 35% of all respondents say, while 24% say their problems are "just a phase." Money. 25% say they didn't want to spend the money or that medication resistance is too expensive. 22% say they don't want to go through a medication trial and error process.
"Untreated anxiety can be associated with distressing and disabling panic attacks, intense worry, and disruption to your life, work, and relationships," said Dr. Pollack. "Like other medical conditions, individuals should seek evaluation and treatment as early as possible, to minimize the distress and dysfunction associated with these conditions."
In her early twenties, Anna, now 32, was diagnosed with anxiety. Regular medications prescribed by the psychiatrist initially exacerbated her problems, but after she completed the GeneSight test, which analyses how a patient's genes may influence their outcomes, the psychiatrist reduced the dosage by half and it worked.
GeneSight is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The test can help inform clinicians about how anyone specific patient's genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications.
Source: Medindia