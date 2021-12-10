About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Urge to Treat Anxiety in Patients Post COVID-19 Using Genetic Tests

by Senthil Kumar on October 12, 2021 at 9:49 AM
Font : A-A+

Urge to Treat Anxiety in Patients Post COVID-19 Using Genetic Tests

People who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or rape, or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence, or serious injury, may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Most Americans are now experiencing post-COVID-19 anxiety. However, one in five people say they will not seek treatment for mental health issues, and others say they will wait until the symptoms harm their lives before seeking help.

Advertisement


Nearly half of all respondents (46%) rated their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe in the previous six months, as per the study findings of GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine.

The numbers are even worse among those diagnosed with anxiety, with 86 percent rating their anxiety symptoms as moderate to severe in the previous six months. Although the pandemic is only 18 months old, more than half of those who have been diagnosed with anxiety say they have had symptoms for years or decades before seeking help.
Advertisement

Only 36% of those who haven't sought treatment but believe they may be suffering from anxiety intend to do so. When asked what would trigger them to seek help for their anxiety, 47% said a crippling panic attack. Other reasons included a lack of ability to leave their homes (34%), sleep issues (31%), unshakeable sense of dread (30%), and a negative attitude (30%).

COVID-19 Triggered Anxiety Among the Populace

Six in 10 of all respondents said they are concerned with anxiety and/or pandemic-related PTSD. Nearly two-thirds of respondents diagnosed with anxiety said their symptoms have increased "a little or a lot" as a result of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"The pandemic appears to have made people willing to share their mental health struggles," said Mark Pollack, MD, chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. "Talking about mental health challenges is the first step towards getting treatment."

"It's not a big deal," 35% of all respondents say, while 24% say their problems are "just a phase." Money. 25% say they didn't want to spend the money or that medication resistance is too expensive. 22% say they don't want to go through a medication trial and error process.

"Untreated anxiety can be associated with distressing and disabling panic attacks, intense worry, and disruption to your life, work, and relationships," said Dr. Pollack. "Like other medical conditions, individuals should seek evaluation and treatment as early as possible, to minimize the distress and dysfunction associated with these conditions."

In her early twenties, Anna, now 32, was diagnosed with anxiety. Regular medications prescribed by the psychiatrist initially exacerbated her problems, but after she completed the GeneSight test, which analyses how a patient's genes may influence their outcomes, the psychiatrist reduced the dosage by half and it worked.

GeneSight is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The test can help inform clinicians about how anyone specific patient's genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Emphasize to Prioritize Covid-19 Vaccination and Optimize He...
Electroacupuncture Procedures Help Reduce Pain in Patients A... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Genetics and Stem Cells Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or ......
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations...
Anxiety Screening Test
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online ....
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD tr...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close