Urban Life Fuels Risk of Respiratory Illness in Children

Young children who grow up in cities and urban spaces experience more respiratory infections than those who do in rural areas due to factors such as attending daycare, living in a damp home or near dense traffic, air pollution, passive smoking, etc,. While the above factors trigger more infections, breastfeeding minimizes such risk, according to research presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Milan, Italy, and published in Pediatric Pulmonology.



Analyzing Urban Environmental Factors Influencing Child's Health

The first study was presented by Dr. Nicklas Brustad, a researcher and physician on the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood (COPSAC) based at Gentofte Hospital and the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. It included 663 children and their mothers who took part in the research from pregnancy until the children were three years old.