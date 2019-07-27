medindia

Urban Greening Strategies Linked to Improved Mental and General Health

by Mary Selvaraj on  July 27, 2019 at 1:29 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Urban greening strategies such as prioritizing the protection and restoration of the urban tree canopy has greater equity in mental health. Specific types of urban green space such as the tree canopy are associated with better mental health compared to total green space.
Urban Greening Strategies Linked to Improved Mental and General Health
Urban Greening Strategies Linked to Improved Mental and General Health

Importance Recent studies indicate that living near more green space may support mental and general health and may also prevent depression. However, most studies are cross-sectional, and few have considered whether some types of green space matter more for mental health.

Show Full Article


Objective To assess whether total green space or specific types of green space are associated with better mental health.

Design, Setting, and Participants This cohort study included a residentially stable, city-dwelling sample of 46 786 participants from Sydney, Wollongong, and Newcastle, Australia, in the baseline of the Sax Institute's 45 and Up Study (data collected from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2009). Follow-up was conducted from January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2015. Analyses were conducted in January 2019.

Exposures Percentage of total green space, tree canopy, grass, and other low-lying vegetation measured within 1.6-km (1-mile) road network distance buffers around residential addresses at baseline.

Main Outcomes and Measures Three outcome variables were examined at baseline (prevalence) and follow-up (incidence without baseline affirmatives): (1) risk of psychological distress (10-item Kessler Psychological Distress Scale), (2) self-reported physician-diagnosed depression or anxiety, and (3) fair to poor self-rated general health.

Results This study included 46 786 participants (mean [SD] age, 61.0 [10.2] years; 25 171 [53.8%] female). At baseline, 5.1% of 37 775 reported a high risk of psychological distress, 16.0% of 46 786 reported depression or anxiety, and 9.0% of 45 577 reported fair to poor self-rated health. An additional 3.3% of 32 991 experienced psychological distress incidence, 7.5% of 39 277 experienced depression or anxiety incidence, and 7.3% of 40 741 experienced fair to poor self-rated health incidence by follow-up (mean [SD] of 6.2 [1.62] years later). Odds ratios (ORs) adjusted for age, sex, income, economic status, couple status, and educational level indicated that exposures of 30% or more total green space (OR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.29-0.69) and tree canopy specifically (OR, 0.69; 95% CI, 0.54-0.88) were associated with lower incidence of psychological distress. Exposure to tree canopy of 30% or more, compared with 0% to 9%, was also associated with lower incidence of fair to poor general health (OR, 0.67; 95% CI, 0.57-0.80). Exposure to grass of 30% or more, compared with 0% to 4%, was associated with higher odds of incident fair to poor general health (OR, 1.47; 95% CI, 1.12-1.91) and prevalent psychological distress (OR, 1.71; 95% CI, 1.25-2.28). Exposure to low-lying vegetation was not consistently associated with any outcome. No green space indicator was associated with prevalent or incident depression or anxiety.

Conclusions and Relevance Protection and restoration of urban tree canopy specifically, rather than any urban greening, may be a good option for promotion of community mental health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Spending Childhood in Greener Spaces can Improve Mental Health in future

Children who grew up with greener surroundings have nearly 55 percent less risk of developing various mental disorders in adulthood.

Living in Greener Neighborhoods may Keep Your Heart Healthy

Living in a neighborhood dense with trees and bushes may improve the health of your heart and blood vessels. Also, greenspaces have positive effects on your overall physical and psycho-social health.

Women Living Close to Urban Green Spaces at Lower Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer risk can be lowered among women who live closer to urban green spaces. Exposure to natural green spaces can also help improve memory and behavior.

Looking at Green Spaces May Reduce Your Cravings

Exposure to nearby green spaces lowers frequency and intensity of cravings such as smoking, excessive drinking, and unhealthy eating.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

Health Benefits of Yams
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive