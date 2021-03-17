by Angela Mohan on  March 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM Coronavirus News
Update on COVID-19: India Achieves 3 Crore Vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations in India crossed 3 crore mark on Monday, says Health Ministry.

A total of 18,63,623 vaccine doses were given on Monday, taking the total vaccinations in the country to 3,17,71,661 on the 59th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, as per the provisional report shared by the ministry.

Of these, 15,98,136 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,65,487 healthcare and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report compiled till 7 p.m., it added.


"Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight (Monday night)," the ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, those administered the vaccination include 74,08,521 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 43,97,613 who have taken the second dose, 74,26,479 FLWs have taken the first dose while 13,23,527 of them received the second dose.

"Besides, 16,96,497 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 95,19,024 beneficiaries more than 60 years old also received their first shot," it added.



Source: IANS

